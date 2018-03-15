Uyang'thanda Na: When a guy calls you 'dude'- just know you’re in the friend zone!
Who needs Dr Phil's help when you have reality show Uyang'thanda Na to give you dating advice for mahala. Over the last few weeks we have learnt that having a bae doesn't "technically" mean you are in a relationship, WhatsApp can 'auto-delete' dodgy chats and now the language of the friend zone.
Art student Trisha was looking for love on the show and she had her eye on a dude she had been discussing with a friend. Nevermind that she apparently had been swerving Reabetswe until her friend told her he was cute.
Reabetswe's reaction to the revelation was priceless, like finding out the price of Oros had just increased.
Mo'guy was throwing "dude" and "bro"' more than Cassper makes it rain R10s, making it clear that if your potential bae is using this language you better off calling an Uber because you're not going home with him.
The democratic republic of Twitter recognised it straight away and through memes made it clear that the game was over:
He called her "dude" Game Over girl ..✌ #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/DLfuZnJvZV— 💕Fat ass Bae💕 (@Jenny_msJ) March 14, 2018
#Uyangthandana #ItsACurveWhen he calls you, Dude, Mate, Bruhv, Bro, Ntwana, Trisha😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/85hR2qgGp7— Nobody (@Motho_WaModimo) March 14, 2018
#Uyangthandana— Issa🍒Queen♥ (@HabibaPortia94) March 14, 2018
How he kept saying "Dude" and "mate" 💔😭 pic.twitter.com/MhMpvzRVt8
Did he just call her DUDE ? 😭😭😭😭#Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/wSnJpa3pS5— K a l i o f a s i (@Juw_Lee_Ann) March 14, 2018
Why would one go on national tv to fetch an L?#Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/VLJX0QpgHa— The Marshal (@siya_gumbi) March 14, 2018
#ItsACurve when you take him to #Uyangthandana and he calls you DUDE on national TV. pic.twitter.com/pZ5k5L8NFq— smokolo (@realsmokolo) March 14, 2018
As soon as that word "tricky" came out of his mouth; it's like ii could smell the rejection #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/yd84eo9R3v— sabaritic.thinggg💕 (@sybarii) March 14, 2018
Guy: "Eish FRIEND".... "MATE"... When the iKota becomes Listeriosis 4 real... #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/qpmRiO8Cmq— the Profounder (@ProReso) March 14, 2018
While the jury is still out on whether dude did the right thing by friend zoning Trish, others applauded him for "benching a slay queen".
I've regained faith in men in recent days. Big Sean didn't cheat and now #UyangthandaNa my guy puts a slay queen on the bench. Check #mate pic.twitter.com/JxocJQmgp6— King Mfanelo (@Mfanelo) March 14, 2018
You can’t Friend Zone someone and come back after a full year want to take them out of the Zone.— Mmapula (@Mmaps_ThePro) March 14, 2018
You’re not a policy to be waited upon to mature sisters. #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/yaXOoOLVM7
#Uyangthandana— Motlatso Mankgela Jr (@JrMankgela) March 14, 2018
Hope girls are learning. Don’t say no yet, be sure or else you might be aborting your future perfect lover...
#Uyangthandana Karma was waiting on her like : pic.twitter.com/XtzDoe7z1U— WinterGod ⛽️ (@wintergod_za) March 14, 2018