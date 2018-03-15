Uyang'thanda Na: When a guy calls you 'dude'- just know you’re in the friend zone!

Who needs Dr Phil's help when you have reality show Uyang'thanda Na to give you dating advice for mahala. Over the last few weeks we have learnt that having a bae doesn't "technically" mean you are in a relationship, WhatsApp can 'auto-delete' dodgy chats and now the language of the friend zone.

Art student Trisha was looking for love on the show and she had her eye on a dude she had been discussing with a friend. Nevermind that she apparently had been swerving Reabetswe until her friend told her he was cute.

Reabetswe's reaction to the revelation was priceless, like finding out the price of Oros had just increased.

Mo'guy was throwing "dude" and "bro"' more than Cassper makes it rain R10s, making it clear that if your potential bae is using this language you better off calling an Uber because you're not going home with him.

The democratic republic of Twitter recognised it straight away and through memes made it clear that the game was over: