WATCH: Katy Perry gives 19-year-old his first ever kiss!

A 19-year-old's wildest fantasy became a reality when Katy Perry kissed him on American Idols.

Benjamin Glaze from Oklahoma entered the singing reality show, where he got more than he could have imagined.

Benjamin told judges including Katy that he had never kissed a girl before as he was not in a relationship.

Katy invited him to give her a kiss on the cheek, but quickly leaned in a gave him a smooch on the lips.

Speaking to The New York Times, Benjamin said he was raised in a conservative family and felt "uncomfortable immediately" as "I wanted my first kiss to be special."

Benjamin returned to social media on Wednesday to let people know that he did not feel harassed by Katy and just wasn't expecting it.