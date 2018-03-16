Hold up! Did DJ Sbu just hustle nearly R12k out of US business students?
We all know that DJ Sbu is all about marketing his products and isn't about to let a sale pass him by, so we weren't surprised when he told students on the other side of the world that they would have to buy his book once his lecture to them was complete.
Sbu gave a passionate speech to MBA and PHD students at Harvard University in America recently where he preached the gospel of business and MoFaya.
Like a true hustler, Sbu placed copies of his book and cans of MoFaya in the classroom and then told stunned students he would not be giving it away for free but charging them $10, or R119, each for the book.
"By the way, that book is not for free. As you walk out you will give me $10. Yes, you will give me $10 because if you get things for free you don't value it. You need to pay $10 for that book and read it."
How to hustle Harvard MBAs & PHDs the African way 😂. These guys really thought a MoFaya Hustler like me can give them 100 MoFayas & 100 books for free? It's the ABCs of hustling. Always Be Closing! Sorry but I had to pick up those dollars. It's called planting a seed. If I could have this whole room consuming my products, it means it's possible to have the whole world consuming our African brands. Rise & shine Africa be inspired. It's your time. 4:30am get up & go my brothers and sisters it's a brand new day! It's your day. Claim it. Let nobody spoil it for you. You are blessed & highly favoured 👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿
Sbu revealed that he planted 100 books in the room, so it's possible that he made as much as R11,900 from the exercise.
"Sorry but I had to pick up those dollars. It's called planting a seed. If I could have this whole room consuming my products, it means it's possible to have the whole world consuming our African brands," he explained.