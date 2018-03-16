Hold up! Did DJ Sbu just hustle nearly R12k out of US business students?

We all know that DJ Sbu is all about marketing his products and isn't about to let a sale pass him by, so we weren't surprised when he told students on the other side of the world that they would have to buy his book once his lecture to them was complete.

Sbu gave a passionate speech to MBA and PHD students at Harvard University in America recently where he preached the gospel of business and MoFaya.

Like a true hustler, Sbu placed copies of his book and cans of MoFaya in the classroom and then told stunned students he would not be giving it away for free but charging them $10, or R119, each for the book.

"By the way, that book is not for free. As you walk out you will give me $10. Yes, you will give me $10 because if you get things for free you don't value it. You need to pay $10 for that book and read it."