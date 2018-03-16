IN MEMES: Here's why polygamist Musa isn't Twitter's fave person

Twitter has gone from singing Musa Mseleku's praises to seeing that he's a human being also layered with underlying, unresolved issues especially where his daughter, Sne, is concerned.

Uthando Nes'thembu has grown to be a firm favourite with viewers and so far Musa has been hitting all the right notes by treating his four wives like queens.

However, the cracks started to show when Musa's "long-lost daughter" Sne showed up.

Sne was introduced to viewers as the daughter of Musa from his life before polygamy. It was revealed that Sne's mother's family and Musa's had a lot of unresolved issues that led to Sne rebelling and Musa alienating her.

Twitter was worried that Musa has a lot of hidden anger and is taking it out on Sne, who seemed to also have issues with communicating her grievances with her father.

Twitter expressed their concern in memes: