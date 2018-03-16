TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Here's why polygamist Musa isn't Twitter's fave person

16 March 2018 - 09:58 By Chrizelda Kekana
Musa Mseleku has come under fire on Twitter for mistreating his daughter.
Musa Mseleku has come under fire on Twitter for mistreating his daughter.
Image: Via Instagram/Musa Mseleku

Twitter has gone from singing Musa Mseleku's praises to seeing that he's a human being also layered with underlying, unresolved issues especially where his daughter, Sne, is concerned.

Uthando Nes'thembu has grown to be a firm favourite with viewers and so far Musa has been hitting all the right notes by treating his four wives like queens. 

However, the cracks started to show when Musa's "long-lost daughter" Sne showed up.

Sne was introduced to viewers as the daughter of Musa from his life before polygamy. It was revealed that Sne's mother's family and Musa's had a lot of unresolved issues that led to Sne rebelling and Musa alienating her.

Twitter was worried that Musa has a lot of hidden anger and is taking it out on Sne, who seemed to also have issues with communicating her grievances with her father.

Twitter expressed their concern in memes:

Twitter is also really concerned about Sne's well being.

No, like seriously, tweeps are worried!

MaKhumalo Mseleku says it's 'normal' for good wives to compromise

MaKhumalo shares the secret to being a great and happy wife... even in a polygamy
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Trompies on conflict, flourishing solo careers & staying friends

Trompies just knows how to make things work, that's why they are still standing!
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Zodwa says dancer A$$quake is 'lost' & won't replace her

Gear up, Mzansi! We are in for a hell of a ride as the feud between Zodwa Wabantu and a young dancer from Gauteng heats up.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Ncaw! Nandi Madida wasn't big on the marriage thing, till Zakes came along

Nandi Madida may be happily off the market but the presenter has shared that she didn't always think marriage was her "thing".
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

No massive acting gigs for Connie Chiume after Black Panther

She may be the toast of Mzansi but Connie Chiume's job prospects are currently looking about as dry as day zero
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Halala! Caster Semenya graduates None
  2. #NikkiShange says 'Jesus can cure HIV' - Twitter goes berserk None
  3. Zodwa calls for calm over Zambia deportation None
  4. Toes, sex and side-chicks: The confession that has everybody talking None
  5. No guys! Polygamist Musa doesn't have threesomes with his wives None

Latest Videos

'ATM pharmacy' to cut queues for South Africa's HIV/AIDS patients
Zimbabwe's Mugabe says never thought Mnangagwa would turn against him
X