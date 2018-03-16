IN MEMES: Here's why polygamist Musa isn't Twitter's fave person
Twitter has gone from singing Musa Mseleku's praises to seeing that he's a human being also layered with underlying, unresolved issues especially where his daughter, Sne, is concerned.
Uthando Nes'thembu has grown to be a firm favourite with viewers and so far Musa has been hitting all the right notes by treating his four wives like queens.
However, the cracks started to show when Musa's "long-lost daughter" Sne showed up.
Sne was introduced to viewers as the daughter of Musa from his life before polygamy. It was revealed that Sne's mother's family and Musa's had a lot of unresolved issues that led to Sne rebelling and Musa alienating her.
Twitter was worried that Musa has a lot of hidden anger and is taking it out on Sne, who seemed to also have issues with communicating her grievances with her father.
Twitter expressed their concern in memes:
So Musa is punishing Sne her parents' mistakes? Black families are broken we need to do better bathong #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/lU4sSQRrP5— ♛ Fat Bethsheba ♕ (@luciaralepobe) March 15, 2018
Mara why Musa treats Sne this way ??😓😓#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/WHrOLKUPHn— Phumzile Radebe❤ follow😍I follow back (@Phumi88Phumzile) March 15, 2018
Noma unganemali kanjani, ikhona ingane ezovele ingakuniki ukuthula emphefumulweni. Sne is one such child but Musa needs to be patient with his child. She deserves to be loved by her father as well like the rest of the other kids.— Mxo M (@Mxovaristo) March 15, 2018
So uMseleku is willing to let his grandchild suffer for the sins of other people, what kind of grandfather is he?? No wonder Sne is acting up #uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/LOk99S4lki— Mandisa (@mandisa_nkosi) March 15, 2018
I just realised MaMkhulu got jealous of us praising MaKhumalo for Mpilwenhle now we have to deal with this Sne thing. #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/AYPnani7qG— Sbah🌸 (@sbahlerocksolid) March 15, 2018
Twitter is also really concerned about Sne's well being.
No, like seriously, tweeps are worried!
Ey Musa didn't pay inhlawulo.. But does this mean Sne had to be rebellious? #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/SPlDJ5BfxR— 💕Fat ass Bae💕 (@Jenny_msJ) March 15, 2018
Guys is Sne okay upstairs?? #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/O9JpWK9GMS— BamTeddy❤ (@Kgalaletsang_N) March 15, 2018
Sne's teeth and her hair...her grooming nje in general is terrible. Hai Musa is seriously neglecting his own blood but nurture these fat women. #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/Pl5a7uTcJo— Amazement (@Amaze_M) March 15, 2018