MaKhumalo Mseleku says it's 'normal' for good wives to compromise

Uthando Nes'thembu's MaKhumalo has said that as one of Musa Mseleku's four wives she is always happy and insists she does not over-compensate for the sake of the show.

She told TshisaLIVE she was who she was, despite fans of the show believing she was putting up a show for the sake of the cameras.

"I won't change who I am for the sake of the reality show. What people see there is my true character. It is who I am. People who are always with me, they know and I am not interested in going around trying to paint a different picture of who I am."

MaKhumalo, whose full name is Thobile Mseleku (née Khumalo), explained that as a married woman, the concept of compromising and sacrificing was normal for the sake of building her family.

She said it didn't mean she was putting her happiness on hold, instead she was willing to consider everyone's happiness as it affected hers directly.

"I am married and in any marriage you need to compromise. I am building a family and it is important to know that sacrifices and compromises are necessary at times. I value my family and would much rather have people close to my heart happy and at ease to spend time with me. The whole point of a polygamous lifestyle is to create an environment where all of us can find a way to be happy."

So to those of you who think this...