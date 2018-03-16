Sjoe! Zodwa Wabantu shows off serious a** in a thong dress

Guys... someone went and sold Zodwa Wabantu an unfinished dress! Or only a quarter of her dress... *insert confused face*

Okay by now everyone knows that Zodwa is a proud nudist, but seeing her booty on full display in a thong dress still left social media shook.

Zodwa raised the bar on what seems to be a music video set for Oskido's music video for his latest single, Serope (loosely translated it means thigh).

The entertainer shared a string of snaps from what seemed like a normal, body-hugging gold dress posing next to the legend.