Sjoe! Zodwa Wabantu shows off serious a** in a thong dress
Guys... someone went and sold Zodwa Wabantu an unfinished dress! Or only a quarter of her dress... *insert confused face*
Okay by now everyone knows that Zodwa is a proud nudist, but seeing her booty on full display in a thong dress still left social media shook.
Zodwa raised the bar on what seems to be a music video set for Oskido's music video for his latest single, Serope (loosely translated it means thigh).
The entertainer shared a string of snaps from what seemed like a normal, body-hugging gold dress posing next to the legend.
Then she turned around and bam! Or should we say bum?
The dress was a thong:
While most of y'all really just love to hate Zodwa's freedom of expression, she's a grown a** woman (see what we did there), so she knows what she's doing.
Her a**, as she has said previously (many many times) is her money maker and she's going to flaunt it, cellulite and all!
In case you're here for it, here are more of those snaps: