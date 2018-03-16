The clapback that saw Rihanna 'drag Snapchat to the grave'

If you thought Snapchat was dying after Kylie Jenner tweeted earlier this year that she hadn't opened it in ages, Rihanna has just called mourners to gather and bury the app.

Snapchat once again had the internet in an uproar this week when it ran an advert for its game Would You Rather?, asking peeps if they would rather "slap Rihanna" or "punch Chris Brown." This was in reference to Chris Brown's infamous 2009 assault of Rihanna.

While they later apologised for the adverts, the drag fest continued when Rihanna jumped on Insta to break her silence on the moemish.