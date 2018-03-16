TshisaLIVE

The clapback that saw Rihanna 'drag Snapchat to the grave'

16 March 2018 - 09:14 By Kyle Zeeman

The ad was for a game called "Would You Rather" and asked you if you "rather slap Rihanna or punch Chris Brown."

If you thought Snapchat was dying after Kylie Jenner tweeted earlier this year that she hadn't opened it in ages, Rihanna has just called mourners to gather and bury the app.

Snapchat once again had the internet in an uproar this week when it ran an advert for its game Would You Rather?, asking peeps if they would rather "slap Rihanna" or "punch Chris Brown." This was in reference to Chris Brown's infamous 2009 assault of Rihanna.

While they later apologised for the adverts, the drag fest continued when Rihanna jumped on Insta to break her silence on the moemish.

"You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV (domestic violence) victims and made a joke of it! This isn't about my personal feelings, cause I don't have much of them...but all the women, children and men that have been victims of DV in the past and especially the ones who haven't made it out yet....you let us down! Shame on you."

She dropped the mic with a suggestion to her 61-million fans to "throw the whole app-oligy away."

The Rihanna Navy was listening and soon shares in Snapchat's parent company fell 3.64 percent.

It could be the start of yet another massive decline for the company, who according to Time lost as much as 7.2 percent and $1.3 billion (or 15 trillion Rand) in market value after Kylie Jenner told the world she no longer opened Snapchat.

