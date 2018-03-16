TshisaLIVE

We got the juice! Here's the exercise Vuyo Dabula says brings all the girls

16 March 2018 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Actor Vuyo Dabula issa thirst trap...and here's how you can be one too.
Image: Vuyo Dabula via Instagram

Vuyo Dabula has teamed with former Generations actor Thembile Botman to give us the secret to keeping that summer body when winter comes rolling around.

The pair will be holding fitness workshops across the country to help people get in shape, starting with an event at Khuma Stadium in Klerksdorp on March 24.

Whether you want to lose some of the bulge or get ripped like Hulk, Vuyo is going to help.

"It is something I have wanted to fulfill for a long time. Fitness is my second love, after acting. I get a lot of questions in my inboxes and by people asking how I keep my physique. I will teach them how to do exercises according to their schedule and body goals. I am going to show natural body exercises and also how to skip with a rope."

He said that he brings the girls to the yard by skipping, boxing and watching what he eats.

"I try and control what I eat. I plan the day before what I am going to eat the next day. People will get to see a bag I carry which is filled with things that help me. The next day after a cheat day, I go in hard." 

The key to Vuyo's killer abs is to do occasional resistance training and then have rest days.

"There is no general rule for everyone. You need to learn what your body needs and experiment" 

Vuyo said these secrets will be given at the workshop and promised to bring the show to Durban and Johannesburg over the next few months..

We'll only come if it gives us a six-pack like Vuyos. 

