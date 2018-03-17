Sweaty palms & blocked ears: Salamina Mosese's stage fright is REAL

Sometimes you think you know a person, until they tell you that even after over a decade as a performer they still have stage fright, which causes them to be temporarily deaf on stage... Cue Salamina Mosese.

The actress-turned-producer began her journey as a child star on Soul Buddyz and has since blossomed into an award-winning actress, winning fans as she grew.

In an fun interview with TshisaLIVE, Salamina shared a few interesting details about herself.

My purpose in life is to use my gifts and talents to improve the lives of the women in my life, and those that I come into contact with.

I hope South Africans will pull together to fight for a truly just and equal country, where the majority of the population can live dignified lives, being able to provide for their loved ones.

My heart beats faster when I drive my sports car, or hear a sports car drive past me with engines roaring.