Sweaty palms & blocked ears: Salamina Mosese's stage fright is REAL

17 March 2018 - 09:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress turned producer Salamina Mosese has shared what keeps the flame alive in her 10 years of marriage.
Image: Via Instagram

Sometimes you think you know a person, until they tell you that even after over a decade as a performer they still have stage fright, which causes them to be temporarily deaf on stage... Cue Salamina Mosese.

The actress-turned-producer began her journey as a child star on Soul Buddyz and has since blossomed into an award-winning actress, winning fans as she grew.

In an fun interview with TshisaLIVE, Salamina shared a few interesting details about herself.

My purpose in life is to use my gifts and talents to improve the lives of the women in my life, and those that I come into contact with.

I hope South Africans will pull together to fight for a truly just and equal country, where the majority of the population can live dignified lives, being able to provide for their loved ones.

My heart beats faster when I drive my sports car, or hear a sports car drive past me with engines roaring.


I believe in God and his creation, and that God has blessed us all with talents and gifts to make the world a better place.

Nobody knows that I have a bit of stage fright. My palms sweat, my ears get blocked, my heart races, and in most cases I can't hear what I am saying. I always hope I didn't say anything embarrassing.

In five years I will be mentoring young women in media and I will have started another two successful companies.

I am constantly searching for a new book to pour over and read.


There is a life beyond acting because I have always known that I would need to do it forever. One must remain versatile, and keep moving forward.

If I had a million rand I would use it for a beautiful house by the coast, either in the Eastern Cape or along the KZN coast.


If I had one wish I would wish that women and children will no longer face abuse and neglect, that instead they would be eternally protected from all harm. 


What I know now that you write the manual for what you want your life to be like, never hand that responsibility over to someone else. Speak life over your life.

