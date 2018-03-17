TshisaLIVE

WATCH: This video of Andile Jali & his daughter will give you the feels

17 March 2018 - 11:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Andile Jali is a doting dad.

Image: Via Instagram

It's no secret that daughters have a super special place in their dad's hearts.

And, soccer star Andile Jali is no exception. 

Andile who plays overseas recently returned home, where his daughter, Amahle and the rest of the family was waiting for him with open arms. 

The soccer star scooped little Amahle into his arms and she wouldn't stop giving him kisses and hugs to show how much she missed him. 

My heart 💖

A post shared by Andile Jali (@andilejali_15) on

Watching this video got us feeling all warm and fuzzy inside! 

