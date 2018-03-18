The 90s vs 2000s: Whose crush is better anyway?

Okay, so long before Facebook walls were a thing, young girls around the world had posters of their 'fantasy boyfriend' on their actual walls.. What you know 'bout dat?

There are major differences between kids born in the 90s and kids born in the 2000s.

I won't name all of the differences, but will refer you to the #90svs2000sChallenge that trended a couple of weeks ago. But, for the sake of peace and chill, the matter of who had the coolest crushes has to be settled and we are here to help.

*cues: Hugh Masekela's Thuma Mina in Cyril Ramaphosa's voice*

So here's a look at the 90s vs the 2000s wall of crushes.

90s.

We knew the legendary Lil Bow Wow. Er, you 2000s might be more familiar with Shad Moss.

Y'all 2000s have gone and disrespected the legend that is Bow Wow for an Instagram post, but for the 90s the Like Mike star will stay cool. *Mr bow wow wow yippy yow yippy yay*