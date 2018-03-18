The 90s vs 2000s: Whose crush is better anyway?
Okay, so long before Facebook walls were a thing, young girls around the world had posters of their 'fantasy boyfriend' on their actual walls.. What you know 'bout dat?
There are major differences between kids born in the 90s and kids born in the 2000s.
I won't name all of the differences, but will refer you to the #90svs2000sChallenge that trended a couple of weeks ago. But, for the sake of peace and chill, the matter of who had the coolest crushes has to be settled and we are here to help.
*cues: Hugh Masekela's Thuma Mina in Cyril Ramaphosa's voice*
So here's a look at the 90s vs the 2000s wall of crushes.
90s.
We knew the legendary Lil Bow Wow. Er, you 2000s might be more familiar with Shad Moss.
Y'all 2000s have gone and disrespected the legend that is Bow Wow for an Instagram post, but for the 90s the Like Mike star will stay cool. *Mr bow wow wow yippy yow yippy yay*
Then there was Chris Brown.
The smooth singer never needed to fight for space on our walls or music books (lyric book). Lol, remember those?
When all else failed, Disney was our go to for fresh talent and we got the Jonas Brothers.
Let's just say there was a Jonas brother for every kind of girl! Kevin, Joe and Nick catered for err'body.
Granted, you had to have DStv at your house for these crushes to work, but have you seen Uyang'thanda Na? Love always makes a way!
2000s.
And now for the cool kids.
Luckily they're all about the digital space (no fighting with your mother over Bostik on her wall. Or having the struggle of hiding your music book from your classmates because it had the name of your crush in it)
So who are the 2000s losing their minds over?
Justin Bieber. Well, there's nothing to be said here. If you've seen Beliebers, you get it.
Jaden. For the boundaries he has broken, Will Smith's son is considered woke. He's also cute, so...
Migos. What would an article about 2000s be without skrrrrrr skrrrrr vibes?
Absolutely nothing! So nango' uMigos.
Can we settle this?
Who has the cooler crushes?