Actress Nelisiwe Sibiya took us on a trip down memory lane with a rendition of struggle song Azania.

Fellow actress, Gugu Gumede shared a video of Neliswe belting out the powerful lyrics.

And, it gave us goosebumps.

"You brought tears to my eyes. Thinking about the black individual; about our struggles, about our land, about our stolen opportunities," Gugu said about the rendition.