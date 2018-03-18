Wine & seafood: Inside Khanya Mkangisa's glam 30th

Talk about levels! While some of us celebrated our 30ths with a braai and a few beers, Khanya Mkangisa laid out the wine and seafood to celebrate her milestone.

The actress celebrated her special day surrounded by loved ones.

And, it wasn't just about splurging on fancy dinners and a gorgeous cake: Khanya reflected on her journey so far.

"God has been generous and blessed me with a life that he curated specifically for me. Even the lows were all part of his great plan and I look forward to all the abundant blessings he still has in store for me, it's only the beginning."

Preach guurl!