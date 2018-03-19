TshisaLIVE

'Everyone's invited' - Cava Somizi's dream wedding plans

19 March 2018 - 12:54 By Kyle Zeeman
Somizi told Anele he wanted a destination wedding.
Image: Via Somizi's Instagram

SomGaga has BEEN planning his wedding! The star put a ring on it during his vaycay in the city of love, Paris, and has been hinting at his dream wedding plans for days. And you better believe it's going to be luxurious, darling!

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has confirmed his engagement to Mohale Motaung. Mhlongo proposed to Motaung in Paris.

We don't know if he has one of those puffy white wedding planner books or if he just writes nyana notes on his phone, but he's been dropping crumbs-starting with an interview on Anele's show last year.

Here's a few things we know is on Somizi's wedding plan list:

It's going to be a destination wedding

Although he was mute about possible locations, Somizi hinted that it would be exotic... and far!

“It’s going to be a destination wedding, it’s going to be very far, like a 26 hour flight," he told Anele.

We'll be packing our suitcases like...

Everyone is invited!

One of the joys of having a wedding on the other side of the world and not down the road is that not everyone will be able to attend. That's why Somizi says he is going to       "invite everyone" he knows.

Even his haters will be there.

He joked that even his haters would be there, hanging from the ceiling like angels

"I’m going to have all the celebs and pay them to hang, like angels...there will be a thong harness," he said with a laugh.

No film crews

If you are expecting a Top Billing wedding then you might just pass out from holding your breath. Somizi says the wedding will be so far, even the film crews won't bother.

No doubt someone in the crowd will be like...

There will be a special dance

As the original choreographer GOAT, Somizi says the dancing is going to be lit AF!  "A step is a standard, (even) ballerinas hanging,” he said, hinting at one hell of a show.

It'll be even better than Minnie's

Speaking to Sunday Times in December, Somizi said that he was inspired by Mrs. Minnie Jones' nuptials, but wanted to go even bigger and better.

“My wedding would be 10 times Minnie Dlamini’s. Minnie is my inspiration like a fairytale.”

