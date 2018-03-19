'Everyone's invited' - Cava Somizi's dream wedding plans

We don't know if he has one of those puffy white wedding planner books or if he just writes nyana notes on his phone, but he's been dropping crumbs-starting with an interview on Anele's show last year.

Here's a few things we know is on Somizi's wedding plan list:

It's going to be a destination wedding

Although he was mute about possible locations, Somizi hinted that it would be exotic... and far!

“It’s going to be a destination wedding, it’s going to be very far, like a 26 hour flight," he told Anele.

We'll be packing our suitcases like...