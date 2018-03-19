IN MEMES | 3 quotes that make DMF's Khethani the king of spicy clapbacks

It's usually Twitter that takes it upon itself to savage with the commentary on Date My Family, but bachelor Khethani had the clapbacks on lock down, so much so that Twitter just sat back and took it all in.

Khethani wrote to the dating reality show to help him find a suitable date, but it seemed he was just there to serve shade. Almost all the potential dates got some shade from him as he went from family one to family three.

Three quotes from Khethani confirmed what Twitter suspected all along... The guy is as savage as they come.

Twitter keeps all the receipts fam, here's proof:

1. "I don’t want to go to bed with a model and wake up with a gogo," said Khethani as he was talking up one of potential dates.