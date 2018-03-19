IN MEMES | 3 quotes that make DMF's Khethani the king of spicy clapbacks
It's usually Twitter that takes it upon itself to savage with the commentary on Date My Family, but bachelor Khethani had the clapbacks on lock down, so much so that Twitter just sat back and took it all in.
Khethani wrote to the dating reality show to help him find a suitable date, but it seemed he was just there to serve shade. Almost all the potential dates got some shade from him as he went from family one to family three.
Three quotes from Khethani confirmed what Twitter suspected all along... The guy is as savage as they come.
Twitter keeps all the receipts fam, here's proof:
1. "I don’t want to go to bed with a model and wake up with a gogo," said Khethani as he was talking up one of potential dates.
Khethani: “I don’t want to go to bed with a model and wake up with a gogo” #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/bvV50s6R5j— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) March 18, 2018
2. Then Khethani saw one of the potential dates, Felicity, who evidently didn't match his standards, and said "keep on dreaming."
Khetani : *sees Felicity* keep on dreaming" 😂😂😂 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/kZQllq3eyy— IG : _ofentsee_ (@_Ofentse15) March 18, 2018
3. Just as Twitter was recovering, Khethani upped his game.
Felicity: "You've missed out on a loving person, I would have taken care of you."
Khethani: "I'm fine hey, but good luck!"
Felicity: you've missed out on a loving person, I would have taken care of you ...— Soul-Jah (@FeligoC) March 18, 2018
Khetani: im fine Good luck 😂😂😂😂😂😂 this nigga a savage #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/55Qdwm7P4L
Needless to say he's totes a fave on Twitter and they loved every minute of his brutal "honesty".
The memes came flooding in!
Dammit, #DateMyFamily was lit tonight!— Uhuru (@TowardsUhuru) March 18, 2018
I kept on having to rewind so that I can crack myself up by listening to the things that Khetani said. Punchlines for days! pic.twitter.com/Wu6EKhzO8U
😁😂😂😂😂😂 we love you Khetani #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/4arLnyyTeu— Tsa-Ka-Ni (@Zoe_May7) March 18, 2018
They want a real man but they all fake #second family #DateMyFamily 😂😂😂 khetani tho pic.twitter.com/KXBO5m2yQ8— BaKuziva (@bakupanakuzi) March 18, 2018
Khetani thought that lady was a hooker. Bathong #DateMyFamily #dmfmzansi pic.twitter.com/yIk8vanNz4— RaisedInAfrica (@paballo_patsa) March 18, 2018
This guy only speaks two Languages: truth & shade #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/NWa1T3jJ0s— Olivia Pope. (@sindilemags) March 18, 2018
Lol Khetani's poses. I'm not 😂 😂 #DateMyFamily #dmfmzansi pic.twitter.com/mfUikBxYhv— RaisedInAfrica (@paballo_patsa) March 18, 2018
Khetani is spicy guys!! From people being in denial about their sexuality to others being hookers #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/cQr9l66RlM— Sebastian Tshepo (@Rebel_Being1) March 18, 2018
Khetani is my man. Saying it like it is, not as it ought to be #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/fZ5eR8XIbM— De-risking (@MoMatsena) March 18, 2018
#DateMyFamily— Black Pepper (@KeletsoMoilwe) March 18, 2018
Khetani is full of clap backs... pic.twitter.com/CHUV9NWJpn
Khetani sees Maaki: No regrets— Oluwadarasimi. (@A_simple_Sfiso) March 18, 2018
Khetani sees Felicity:Keep on dreaming
Ego is @ presidential levels
#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/0649Zf3N0b