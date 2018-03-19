TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 3 quotes that make DMF's Khethani the king of spicy clapbacks

19 March 2018 - 07:47 By Chrizelda Kekana
Date My Family's bachelor Khethani was too honest for Twitter.
Image: Via Twitter/Mzansi Magic

It's usually Twitter that takes it upon itself to savage with the commentary on Date My Family, but bachelor Khethani had the clapbacks on lock down, so much so that Twitter just sat back and took it all in.

Khethani wrote to the dating reality show to help him find a suitable date, but it seemed he was just there to serve shade. Almost all the potential dates got some shade from him as he went from family one to family three.

Three quotes from Khethani confirmed what Twitter suspected all along... The guy is as savage as they come.

Twitter keeps all the receipts fam, here's proof:

1. "I don’t want to go to bed with a model and wake up with a gogo," said Khethani as he was talking up one of potential dates.

2. Then Khethani saw one of the potential dates, Felicity, who evidently didn't match his standards, and said "keep on dreaming."

3. Just as Twitter was recovering, Khethani upped his game.

Felicity: "You've missed out on a loving person, I would have taken care of you."

Khethani: "I'm fine hey, but good luck!"

Needless to say he's totes a fave on Twitter and they loved every minute of his brutal "honesty".

The memes came flooding in!

