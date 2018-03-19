LOL! Twitter went ahead and planned Maps & Nomzamo's wedding
Dear Nomzamo and Maps, your wedding is planned, all we need now is you...
Needless to say, at this point, Twitter doesn't even care if Maps Maponyane and Nomzamo Mbatha are actually dating. Nah, fam Twitter is way past that stage!
Maps took to Twitter to post a picture of himself and actress Nomzamo at his birthday celebration. The presenter was celebrating his 28th birthday on Saturday and had Nomzamo as his Miss Party (obvs).
The pair were just pure flames!
Tell the people of Somalia we just want to talk.❤ #Maps28 pic.twitter.com/M0NBmQk6ZF— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) March 17, 2018
In full operation. #MissParty #MAPS28🎈 pic.twitter.com/8cuvjmlQk8— Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) March 17, 2018
Checking Into A New Chapter. #Maps28 pic.twitter.com/1RWVhYcf1b— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) March 17, 2018
It wasn't long until Twitter was ablaze with comments about their romance.
Then... because Maps and Nomzamo are too slow for Twitter, they took matters into their own hands.
In true, Our Perfect Wedding style, Twitter had a whole checklist for the pair's "imaginary" wedding.
Naze najola Kamnandi .Yey Jolani Maan Jolani yey jolani— Calven Lusenga (@CalvenLusenga) March 17, 2018
First, they prepped the lobola contract.
I'm preparing the lobola Negotiations Contract ...!! pic.twitter.com/HMcy5cFngx— Treasure (@TreasureFenty) March 17, 2018
Then, the guest list.
Someone came through with the catering.
Of course, what's a wedding without some fire water.
Entertainment.
One tweep volunteered her dancing services for entertainment and another said they would organise Beyonce and Jay Z, and Zodwa Wabantu of course.
abazodansa senibatholile? cause well ngkhona.. pic.twitter.com/OUPQPk4isn— MaKhumalo (@PhumiiMabaso) March 17, 2018
And how's the step rehearsals coming along... pic.twitter.com/W63JlFDWby— Speelman Mandlenkosi (@Speelma80218842) March 18, 2018
Someone warned the guy in charge of the guest list to remember that the whole of Mzansi was invited. Therefore he and the venue guy had to be clever about the logistics... so the venue is set to be FNB stadium.
The whole Mzansi must be on that Guest list.... pic.twitter.com/zuDHGwFEVD— Treasure (@TreasureFenty) March 17, 2018
Em. You guys keep it till eternity... but forgot to book the bus for us to FNB status @ the venue. pic.twitter.com/OiZi3d7fpw— ClinT HolY (@Clinton_Khakhi) March 18, 2018
Okay, here's a wrap of Maps and Nomzamo's big day, according to Twitter:
Date: To be determined by the couple. (cc. Maps and Nomzamo)
Venue: FNB Stadium
Guestlist: The whole of Mzansi
What has been checked off the list:
Catering. Bar. Bus to the venue. Decor. Entertainment. The bridal party and 'the step'.
Also, Nomzamo's message to Maps was just the cutest!
My muse when I need to find the perfect lighting & shot for my pictures 😂😂— Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) March 16, 2018
Thanks for tolerating the madness. Smart. Thoughtful. Amazing.
Happy Birthday mfethu! @MapsMaponyane pic.twitter.com/Mi5EPCk4rD