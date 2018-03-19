TshisaLIVE

LOL! Twitter went ahead and planned Maps & Nomzamo's wedding

Dear Nomzamo and Maps, your wedding is planned, all we need now is you...

19 March 2018 - 09:31 By Chrizelda Kekana
Nomzamo Mbatha and Maps Maponyane's wedding has been planned by Twitter.
Needless to say, at this point, Twitter doesn't even care if Maps Maponyane and Nomzamo Mbatha are actually dating. Nah, fam Twitter is way past that stage!

Maps took to Twitter to post a picture of himself and actress Nomzamo at his birthday celebration. The presenter was celebrating his 28th birthday on Saturday and had Nomzamo as his Miss Party (obvs).

The pair were just pure flames!

It wasn't long until Twitter was ablaze with comments about their romance. 

Then... because Maps and Nomzamo are too slow for Twitter, they took matters into their own hands.

In true, Our Perfect Wedding style, Twitter had a whole checklist for the pair's "imaginary" wedding.

First, they prepped the lobola contract.

Then, the guest list.

Someone came through with the catering.

Of course, what's a wedding without some fire water. 

Entertainment.

One tweep volunteered her dancing services for entertainment and another said they would organise Beyonce and Jay Z, and Zodwa Wabantu of course.

Someone warned the guy in charge of the guest list to remember that the whole of Mzansi was invited. Therefore he and the venue guy had to be clever about the logistics... so the venue is set to be FNB stadium.

Okay, here's a wrap of Maps and Nomzamo's big day, according to Twitter:  

Date: To be determined by the couple. (cc. Maps and Nomzamo)

Venue: FNB Stadium

Guestlist: The whole of Mzansi

What has been checked off the list:

Catering. Bar. Bus to the venue. Decor. Entertainment. The bridal party and 'the step'.

Also, Nomzamo's message to Maps was just the cutest!

