Meme of the month | This meme reflects every passenger in Mzansi at some point

Everybody knows that guy or girl in the passenger seat calling all the shots... and everyone has been this person at some point in their lives.

A picture of a dog in the passenger seat has dominated Twitter timelines across Mzansi this month. In the picture the dog is captured looking behind as if it is about to start a conversation.

Because Mzansi has no chill, tweeps went and invented the type of conversation the dog would probably have if it was a guy after a party.

You know, the type of conversation that plays out if your friend (the driver) just picked up his new girlfriend.

"Ohhh so you're the girl thats been making my guy so happy? Hai he's so happy these days!"