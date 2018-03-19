TshisaLIVE

Meme of the month | This meme reflects every passenger in Mzansi at some point

We're pretty sure you've been in one, two or all of these situations where you and this meme were the same thing.

19 March 2018 - 11:53 By Chrizelda Kekana
This meme has been making waves across all social media platforms.
Image: Via Facebook/Mzansi Memes

Everybody knows that guy or girl in the passenger seat calling all the shots... and everyone has been this person at some point in their lives.

A picture of a dog in the passenger seat has dominated Twitter timelines across Mzansi this month. In the picture the dog is captured looking behind as if it is about to start a conversation.

Because Mzansi has no chill, tweeps went and invented the type of conversation the dog would probably have if it was a guy after a party.

You know, the type of conversation that plays out if your friend (the driver) just picked up his new girlfriend. 

"Ohhh so you're the girl thats been making my guy so happy? Hai he's so happy these days!"

😂😂🤣😂😁😁☻😳

A post shared by Mzansi Memes™ (@mzansimemes) on

Or that dodgy friend whose trying to get you and your girls to be stocko at his house party?

"How about we skip the club and just buy booze then go chill at the house..."

VAT 15% thinking ✔

A post shared by Mzansi Memes™ (@mzansimemes) on

Then... the concerned passenger... you know him... the one that's worried about the sudden change of location.

"Uhm... I thought you said your friend is from Midrand, so why are we going to Tembisa?"

...

A post shared by Mzansi Memes™ (@mzansimemes) on

This dog has clearly won this life thing. There are more memes being cooked up as we speak.

Mzansi Memes even asked for more suggestions.

Caption this

Posted by Mzansi Memes on Sunday, 18 March 2018

Here are the five captions that are so accurate, it's just scary!

• *When you wanna buy condoms* "Nifuna something eGarage?"

• "Lerato iza ngapha efront mina ngzohlala no Nomsa lapho emuva"

• "So manje, umazelaphi umngani wami?"

• "Is your friend still not answering her phone?"

• "Zi right i girls?"

LOL! Mzansi doesn't deserve the internet shem!

