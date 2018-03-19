Minnie is chubby & loving it!

Listen up body haters! Minnie is not here for your opinions.

Minnie Dlamini aka Mrs. Jones is loving every part of married life, which includes gaining weight because she's bursting with happiness.

And all the hate in the world ain't gonna change that.

The TV personality isn't ashamed or hiding behind the weight she's gained since she married her prince charming, Quinton Jones in October last year. Instead, she's embracing her curves.

She also has a fierce message to anyone who thinks the commentary about her being "chubby" is welcome.

"Yeah I’m a little chubby but I like it so stuff you," she said.

Good for you, guurl!