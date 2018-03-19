OPW wedding hack: Twerking gogos & tents for uninvited guests

If you want to know how to throw the perfect wedding, take out your book and take some notes, Calvin and Nonhlanhla turned a wedding that had the potential to be as dull as dishwater into a lituation.

The couple showed off their special day on Our Perfect Wedding this weekend and had fans reaching for their phones to tweet about the action.

We have seen a few weddings but this one took the cake! From dancing gogos to honeymoons in Mauritius, here's the secret sauce the couple used.

Those mad wedding vows

Usually the wedding vows have us reaching for a tissue, these ones had us gasping for oxygen. Especially when the groom dropped gems like: "I give you this watch so that you know what time to cook for me.”