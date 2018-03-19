So, is Cassper the Mzansi Jay-Z or nah?
Forget same lane, fans reckon Cassper isn't even in the same province as Jay-Z and shouldn't be put in the same WhatsApp group.
There's no doubt that Cassper has been making waves over the course of his career, but when one fans jumped onto the internet to put Cass and Hov in the same tweet, there war almost broke out.
I'll always keep on saying that @CassperNyovest is a Jay Z of Africa.#African— Tlotlo🔞 (@Tgo_1595) March 18, 2018
Cassper retweeted the post but even his army of #Tsibipians couldn't stop him from being dragged over the comparisons.
But Cassper = Jay-Z... Nah fam... pic.twitter.com/CDpWq8QmUP— Thapedi Selepe (@Iamthapedi) March 18, 2018
Stop smoking alone bruuu pic.twitter.com/e7wMRn2Rip— C'boniso Buthelezi (@Ciboniso_B) March 18, 2018
Just last year Cassper declared himself the biggest artist in Africa.
"I'm the biggest where I am from. So when you speak about hip-hop in Africa you need to start with me...I was voted the hottest MC in Africa for two years in a row (by international music publication OkayAfrica)," he said.
Fans thought it would be better if Cassper stuck to the Cassper of Africa and not be compared to international artists.
How about he be the Cassper of Africa☺. Stop seeking validation from the USofA. African child, you are enough! pic.twitter.com/EUFMLjlKqC— Nifty_SA🇿🇦 (@NIFTY_SA) March 18, 2018