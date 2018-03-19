TshisaLIVE

So, is Cassper the Mzansi Jay-Z or nah?

19 March 2018 - 11:18 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper Nyovest was compared to Jay-Z
Image: Via Instagram

Forget same lane, fans reckon Cassper isn't even in the same province as Jay-Z and shouldn't be put in the same WhatsApp group.

There's no doubt that Cassper has been making waves over the course of his career, but when one fans jumped onto the internet to put Cass and Hov in the same tweet, there war almost broke out.

Cassper retweeted the post but even his army of #Tsibipians couldn't stop him from being dragged over the comparisons.

Just last year Cassper declared himself the biggest artist in Africa.

"I'm the biggest where I am from. So when you speak about hip-hop in Africa you need to start with me...I was voted the hottest MC in Africa for two years in a row (by international music publication OkayAfrica)," he said.

Fans thought it would be better if Cassper stuck to the Cassper of Africa and not be compared to international artists.

