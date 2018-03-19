TshisaLIVE

Somizi put a ring on it! And on a 'love lock' bridge in Paris #levels

Somizi sure as hell is romantic! Not that we expected anything different for the proposal

19 March 2018 - 06:06 By Jessica Levitt
Somizi popped the question on Paris.
Image: Instagram

Somizi Mhlongo pulled out all the stops in his proposal to bae Mohale Motaung. The couple jetted off to Paris for a #baecation and came back engaged!

HALALA.

Somizi confirmed that he popped the question on the love lock bridge in Paris. The Pont de l'Archevêché is a bridge that crosses from the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral to the left bank of the Seine.

Locked on Paris ❤️ #punny

Tourists from around the world put a lock on the bridge as a symbol of their love. The tradition is to throw the key into the Seine together as a declaration of undying love.

Somizi posted this picture of himself and Mohale with the caption #locked.

Locked.

Somizi confirmed the news to his team on Metro FM. He was calling from Durban and said the he loves the rain "especially because I'm not alone."

He then went on to detail the proposal. You can read about that here.

Somizi asked & Mohale said yes! #Somhale are engaged

It's true! Somizi popped the question and pulled out all the stops to make sure it was amazing.



