Unathi Msengana tackles trolls & life with an 'unbreakable spirit'

An unbreakable spirit.

That is how Unathi Msengana feels every time she laughs off another troll, minds her own business and slays in her lane. The Idols SA judge told TshisaLIVE she’s never been more “in her element” than she was currently and she didn’t take that for granted.

At this point, no matter what life or trolls throw at Unathi, she’s confident that she’ll still be standing after it’s done.

Case in point, her recent take no prisoners approach to trolls who attributed her sexy body to plastic surgery.

"The great thing about working hard for something, is that you have absolutely no doubt that you’ve earned it when people what to question you. Other people are just sad with their lives and look for ways to infect others with their sadness. So, when I’m up to it, I ‘politely’ put them in their place, I’ve learnt to do this wherever necessary."