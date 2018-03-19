TshisaLIVE

Warm hugs & lots of love | Inside Thando Thabethe's engagement dinner

Isn't just beautiful when love wins?

19 March 2018 - 09:35 By Chrizelda Kekana
Thando Thabethe and her bae Frans Mashao celebrated their love with friends.
Thando Thabethe and her bae Frans Mashao celebrated their love with friends.
Image: Via Instagram/Thando Thabethe

Thando Thabethe and her bae, Frans Mashao celebrated their engagement with friends and family surrounded by love.

Frans popped the question in July last year and there's no denying the glow that has been on the couple's faces since then. The pair had been together for more than four years, when Frans popped the question, and Thando said yes!

Thando became emotional during her speech at their engagement party held at the Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff  in Johannesburg on Saturday.

"I think for the first time tonight it actually sunk in that we're getting married. I'm also very emotional and that's why I try so hard not to talk for too long because I end up crying, which I don't want to do..." she said before taking a moment to compose herself.

Thando said she couldn't imagine her life without Frans, who she said was her biggest supporter. Frans thanked Thando for loving him and went on to tell their friends how much he loved her.

"I think she said everything. You know how women always say, 'I don't like to speak but end up speaking'... it's crazy. Thank you for loving me," he said as he turned to her.

"Guys this is the most stunning woman I've ever seen..."

Watch the videos below:

♥️ #franstakesthando

A post shared by S a n e l e T h a b e t h e♥️ (@sasa_thabethe) on

#franstakesthando

A post shared by S a n e l e T h a b e t h e♥️ (@sasa_thabethe) on

Here are more beautiful snaps from the engagement dinner:

#franstakesthando

A post shared by S a n e l e T h a b e t h e♥️ (@sasa_thabethe) on

Friends like these 😍😍😍 ... #FransTakesThando #engagementparty

A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on

#franstakesthando shuuuuu 🔥

A post shared by @ maqqers_ on

#FransTakesThando #engagementparty 💍💍 umshado lo!!!

A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on

When BlackFolk clean up and come dine! #WakandaLives #FransTakesThando

A post shared by Aubrey Poo (@actoraubrey) on

#franstakesthando

A post shared by Matthews Baloyi (@baloyimatthews) on

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
