TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Zodwa does her thing in a see-through lace number

19 March 2018 - 12:43 By Karishma Thakurdin
Zodwa Wabantu continues to leave social media shook.
Zodwa Wabantu continues to leave social media shook.
Image: Via Instagram

If you were having a bleak Monday, Zodwa Wabantu is here to change that. 

Why? 

Because she's just so carefree, you can't help but sit up and take notice. 

Despite the constant hate and commentary around her choice of work, her lack of underwear and don't care attitude, Zodwa is out here living life on her terms. 

Just days after she shut the internet down in a revealing thong dress, Zodwa stepped out in a sexy lace number that showed off more booty. 

And, then danced on the side of the road! 

Unathi Msengana tackles trolls & life with an 'unbreakable spirit'

At this point, no matter what life or trolls throw at Unathi, she’s confident that she’ll still be standing after it’s done.
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

WATCH | Somizi ain't scared of being roasted on Comedy Central

It's going to make for great entertainment when Somgaga gets roasted.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Will Bonang be a bridesmaid? Mzansi reacts to Somizi's engagement

Twitter was on full blast when it came to Somizi's big announcement.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

WATCH | Somizi flaunts that diamond engagement ring

Somizi put a ring on it and it has lots of sparkly bling.
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Sjoe! Zodwa Wabantu shows off serious a** in a thong dress TshisaLIVE
  2. Toes, sex and side-chicks: The confession that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH: Here's how Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu brought sexy back TshisaLIVE
  4. The clapback that saw Rihanna 'drag Snapchat to the grave' TshisaLIVE
  5. Something is not right at 702, says John Robbie TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Pops goes the plastic
NPA boss Shaun Abrahams will prosecute Jacob Zuma
X