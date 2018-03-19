WATCH | Zodwa does her thing in a see-through lace number

If you were having a bleak Monday, Zodwa Wabantu is here to change that.

Why?

Because she's just so carefree, you can't help but sit up and take notice.

Despite the constant hate and commentary around her choice of work, her lack of underwear and don't care attitude, Zodwa is out here living life on her terms.

Just days after she shut the internet down in a revealing thong dress, Zodwa stepped out in a sexy lace number that showed off more booty.

And, then danced on the side of the road!