WATCH | Somizi ain't scared of being roasted on Comedy Central

Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo is set to get grilled when the highly-anticipated Comedy Central Roast returns to the small screen in May.

Even though SomGaga is set to be hauled over the coals by a panel of 'roasters', he doesn't seem too bothered.

"I am really excited to be the roastee. The moment Comedy Central approached me I grabbed the opportunity. I have always wanted to be part of this project. I have what it takes to handle the heat because I am thick skinned. Despite my trials I am here standing and ready for the next bout. I’m definitely up for this, especially when I get to have the last laugh at the panelists," Somizi said.

Previous local celebrities who have taken to the roast hot seat include Steve Hofmeyr and Kenny Kunene.

SomGaga also shared a video letting folks know that he's not afraid.