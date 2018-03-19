TshisaLIVE

Will Bonang be a bridesmaid? Mzansi reacts to Somizi's engagement

Like, this is going to be the most extravagant wedding ever.

19 March 2018 - 11:11 By Jessica Levitt
Somizi and his bae have been flaunting their love for months.
Somizi and his bae have been flaunting their love for months.
As soon as Somizi took to Twitter on Sunday night to say he had a big announcement, Twitter was ready. After Sunday Sun reported the couple were engaged, it was no surprise that Somizi confirmed the news on Metro FM.

You can see how he proposed here:

Twitter couldn't be happier and congratulated Somizi on his union.

Then the spice came in...

