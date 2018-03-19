Will Bonang be a bridesmaid? Mzansi reacts to Somizi's engagement
Like, this is going to be the most extravagant wedding ever.
As soon as Somizi took to Twitter on Sunday night to say he had a big announcement, Twitter was ready. After Sunday Sun reported the couple were engaged, it was no surprise that Somizi confirmed the news on Metro FM.
You can see how he proposed here:
Twitter couldn't be happier and congratulated Somizi on his union.
And now i find out i need to plan my dress for Somizi's wedding. Issa mess. One week. One.— Tsitsi💓 (@Lady_tsitsi) March 19, 2018
Somizi is so in love you guys!😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 wow this love thing is beautiful!!— 🐝 (@DimplezBee) March 19, 2018
nic Somizi and his Bae👏 what ever you can say 'gay people are here to leave and lot of them are doing better than straight man 😎— Paul setlatjile (@setlatjile_paul) March 19, 2018
We heard that you got engaged Gogo pic.twitter.com/Ere8EGydcA— Manqoba Arnold Dube (@manqobarnold) March 18, 2018
Then the spice came in...
South Africans are pressed coz Somizi is engaged. I have to laugh. pic.twitter.com/E1tBYHnjMX— Prince Jabari (@Zwellibanzy) March 19, 2018