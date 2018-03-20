10 things that will defos be on Somizi & Mohale’s wedding gift registry

Sis, grab your umbrella, it's about to rain presents in the Somizi house.

After #LockingHearts in Paris, the Idols SA judge and his boo are about to start planning their big day. While the stress of organising the wedding is no doubt gonna come knocking at the door, the pair will at least be lying in a pool of presents from guests, neh?

We aren't sure if they have been hitting the mall yet to start scanning the nice pillows for their gift registry, but here's a few things we know are going to be on the list that even you might be able to afford.

A massive picture of the pair

Somizi doesn't play when it comes to hanging pictures of himself or his fam in his house. What better way to start the day than to stare at a massive picture of yourself and bae hanging on the wall.