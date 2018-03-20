Emtee: It was a misunderstanding fam, I don't smoke in front of kids
As a father of two sons, Emtee has said that one of the things he would never do intentionally is smoke in front of other people's underage kids.
A controversial Twitter account, @AdvBarryRoux, alleged that Emtee "happily" smoked weed in front of a group of kids who were his fans.
Emtee told TshisaLIVE that he won't deny that he was smoking a cigar when a group of kids approached for pictures, but said it was not intentional.
"No man, it was all a misunderstanding, yes I was smoking but I don't smoke in front of kids. The person who claimed they saw me smoking, didn't actually see what was going on. They must have been passing by and just assumed I smoked in front of those kids but that was not the case."
The Pearl Thusi hitmaker has always been a big hit with kids who often sing along to his catchy choruses.
Emtee, who also recently welcomed his second son into the world, explained what happened on the day of the "incident".
"I was taking a break from washing my car, when a couple of kids ran towards me asking for a picture. I was not even smoking things like weed, I was smoking a cigar. I said to the kids please come back a little later, I'll call you for your pictures then they left and went back to playing. I smoked, then when I was done I called them and we took plenty of pictures because kids love me and I love them."
Emtee also explained that some of the replies he tweets on Twitter were just meant as clapbacks and not necessarily the truth. He said he would definitely not want his kids to smoke.
The rapper was referring to a reply he tweeted when a person told him his kids would grow up to be smokers due to his influence.
but ur kid will smoke bcos he has seen daddy doin alot of it...."charity begins at home"— #Hater single is OUT (@SGmainNakanjan) March 18, 2018
I’ll make sure he smokes good Tingz. Not no nyaope or whatever it YOU smokin on. Bum ass nigga https://t.co/2ukM06KqAU— ThePlug (@EmteeSA) March 18, 2018
"Sometimes it's just Twitter," Emtee said.
The controversial tweep, who set the whole thread in motion has since apologised to Emtee.
Dear Black Twitter— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) March 18, 2018
Me & Emtee had a one on one chat, a man to man chat minutes ago & he explained to me the type of smoke he was smoking. It wasn't WEED, it was BACKWOOD CIGARS, I am sorry for misleading the Black Twitter community. ✌
Sincerely Your Boy
Black Twitter Chief pic.twitter.com/HK50Ae7mYN