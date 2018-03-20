Michelle Mosalakae, Lootlove & Bontle join Bonang as Revlon SA ambassadors

While we may have trailed a little behind in the #FinePeople Olympics, there's just no denying that Mzansi's got the sauce man, have you seen our women?

The good news is we are finally getting international brands to understand that African beauty is diverse.

Of course we can back this up and that is why the news of Bontle Modiselle, Luthando Shosha aka Lootlove, Kim Jayde and Michelle Mosalakae joining Queen B as Revlon ambassadors is such a big deal!

The ladies took to various social media platforms to share the news with pride at being a representation of Mzansi's diverse beauty. They call themselves the #LiveBoldBrigade.