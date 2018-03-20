TshisaLIVE

Michelle Mosalakae, Lootlove & Bontle join Bonang as Revlon SA ambassadors

20 March 2018 - 09:47 By Chrizelda Kekana and Emmanuel Tjiya
Michelle Mosalakae is part of the new Revlon SA ambassadors squad.
Michelle Mosalakae is part of the new Revlon SA ambassadors squad.
Image: Via Instagram/Michelle Mosalakae

While we may have trailed a little behind in the #FinePeople Olympics, there's just no denying that Mzansi's got the sauce man, have you seen our women?

The good news is we are finally getting international brands to understand that African beauty is diverse.

Of course we can back this up and that is why the news of Bontle Modiselle, Luthando Shosha aka Lootlove, Kim Jayde and Michelle Mosalakae joining Queen B as Revlon ambassadors is such a big deal!

The ladies took to various social media platforms to share the news with pride at being a representation of Mzansi's diverse beauty. They call themselves the #LiveBoldBrigade.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE, Michelle, who is an actress actress living with albinism said she loved being part of a campaign that was all about diversity and inclusivity. 

"I want young girls across the country to understand that there is so much in having self-confidence. There is nothing in this world that can stop you."

Fashion blogger, Kim said she was excited to be part of a first in Africa campaign.

"Four completely different and unique women showing little girls that it's more than okay to be different - it should be celebrated!"

Meanwhile we just here like... Yasss women yasss!

Emtee: It was a misunderstanding fam, I don't smoke in front of kids

"Yes, I was smoking but I don't smoke in front of kids," said Emtee.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

No boys allowed! Why Thandiswa Mazwai only wants woman at her bash

You don't want to be going to Newtown Music Factory if you are a guy.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Skolopad's 'gospel artist' dream just won't take off!

But Skolopad, you made your bed... now you must lay in it!
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Unathi Msengana tackles trolls & life with an 'unbreakable spirit'

At this point, no matter what life or trolls throw at Unathi, she’s confident that she’ll still be standing after it’s done.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Lucia reveals the story behind her anti-vat&sit song

Ex-Idols SA contestant Lucia went home a changed woman after her Idols journey and one of the questions she was ready to ask was ‘why am I in this ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Somizi asked & Mohale said yes! #Somhale are engaged TshisaLIVE
  2. Sjoe! Zodwa Wabantu shows off serious a** in a thong dress TshisaLIVE
  3. Toes, sex and side-chicks: The confession that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: Here's how Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu brought sexy back TshisaLIVE
  5. OPW wedding hack: Twerking gogos & tents for uninvited guests TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

World's last male northern white rhino dies
Pops goes the plastic
X