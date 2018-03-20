No boys allowed! Why Thandiswa Mazwai only wants woman at her bash

Thandiswa Mazwai is hosting a unique event to celebrate her birthday at the end of the month - a woman only concert that will be all-female from the audience to the people selling hot dogs.

Thandiswa told TshisaLIVE that she "won't be policing" people at the Newtown Music Factory to make sure no dudes sneak in, but she has made the request for women to come celebrate the day.

"It is not about the guys. It is about celebrating my birthday with women. I want to celebrate our beauty and our power. Women come in different shapes and styles. From queens to hoes, that is who we are. Those are the people who are going to be there. If you are not a woman, or identify as a woman or non-binary human being then you mustn't come because you are not following instructions."