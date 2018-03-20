Skolopad's 'gospel artist' dream just won't take off!

Skolopad has decided to abandon her dream of venturing into gospel music, after she was told that she can't be "trusted" to keep her image clean by people around her.

The musician told TshisaLIVE that she was advised by key people in her life "not to mess" with gospel music, which dashed her hopes to release music for Easter.

It's no secret that Skolopad's name is synonymous with nudes, risqué poses and sexual innuendos for captions.

"We were sitting after church the other day watching 1 Gospel and I started to explain how I want to see myself there. But my mother, and a couple of people, actually told me the reason no one will help me release the music is because no one can trust that I will clean up my image. She said she thinks I will go back to my sexy dances and nudes, and that won't sit well with most Christians."