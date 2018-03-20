TshisaLIVE

Skolopad's 'gospel artist' dream just won't take off!

20 March 2018 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Skolopad says she was advised to drop her gospel artist ambitious.
Image: Via Twitter

Skolopad has decided to abandon her dream of venturing into gospel music, after she was told that she can't be "trusted" to keep her image clean by people around her.

The musician told TshisaLIVE that she was advised by key people in her life "not to mess" with gospel music, which dashed her hopes to release music for Easter. 

It's no secret that Skolopad's name is synonymous with nudes, risqué poses and sexual innuendos for captions. 

"We were sitting after church the other day watching 1 Gospel and I started to explain how I want to see myself there. But my mother, and a couple of people, actually told me the reason no one will help me release the music is because no one can trust that I will clean up my image. She said she thinks I will go back to my sexy dances and nudes, and that won't sit well with most Christians."

Enjoy

A post shared by Queen Skolopad (@skolopad_sa) on

Skolopad believes she has the voice for the songs but was struggling to convince people that she was ready to become a gospel artist. This included record labels, promoters, distributors and places of recreation.

She told TshisaLIVE that everyone she approached with her gospel songs said she sounded nice but demanded that she back up her "will to change" with money.

Skolopad said she didn't have enough money to invest into the gospel project which would apparently prove that she was "serious enough."

"I don't have enough money to fund these projects so I've been trying to get various people to help me but they asking for a lot of money from me. I don't have it. Most of them just said, they can't invest their resources into my gospel music only for me to go back to my 'Skolopad ways'," she said.

Since the rise of Skolopad, she hasn't always been "reliable" in terms of her brand and image. The singer has promised to cover up or to become more "classy" only to go back to her nudist ways...

So then... can you really blame them for the lack of trust?

