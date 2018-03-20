Twitter drags Tumi Molekane for 'get a job' comments
While some of us want to just erase Tuesday so we can celebrate the public holiday already, it seems others would prefer it if Tumi Molekane would just disappear.
The Visa hitmaker, who now calls himself Stogie-T, caught an L on Twitter this week when he told followers that he had been stopped by a guy asking if he wanted to "hear the bars".
Instead, of listening to a young verse from the bro, Tumi suggested the guy get a job.
Young dude stopped me by the car, said 'wanna hear the bars' nah go get a job.— STOGIE T 🍾 (@TumiMolekane) March 19, 2018
Bro, you know how many bars I hear a week? Every time dudes is spitting in my face I am just thinking 'it would cost me less to do the job application for them' https://t.co/tsusUjBge2— STOGIE T 🍾 (@TumiMolekane) March 19, 2018
Tumi must have thought he was taking swimming lessons because a tsunami of hate came flooding across his timeline from peeps dragging him over his comment about the guy.
Voetsek wena Sdudla.... pic.twitter.com/kTefRG2xeK— Sunday School Dropout 🚪 🚶🏽 (@SAdamJNR1) March 20, 2018
And yall act like u nvr been there.. And that kid stream your vids on youtube listen to ur raps in his phone and all u failed was to give time...— dida.zw (@mula_t) March 20, 2018
And then?it was so unnecessary 😒Yet otshaba Cassper Nyovest kwana😑Go drink Herbex bruh pic.twitter.com/5tLW1SmCD4— Lotus_Flower🌹/🍃 (@Lerato_Rapasa) March 20, 2018
Tumi shrugged of the criticism and claimed some would see his honesty as caring. He later returned to the Twitter streets to explain that if the criticism stopped the rapper from pursuing his dream, maybe rap wasn't for him.
"It's 9.18 a.m I was asked by a petrol attendant just 15 minutes ago to help his young brother out. I have never stopped anyone from telling their story, and if it takes my disinterest in your bars to stop you then this sh*t ain't for you anyway."