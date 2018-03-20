Twitter drags Tumi Molekane for 'get a job' comments

While some of us want to just erase Tuesday so we can celebrate the public holiday already, it seems others would prefer it if Tumi Molekane would just disappear.

The Visa hitmaker, who now calls himself Stogie-T, caught an L on Twitter this week when he told followers that he had been stopped by a guy asking if he wanted to "hear the bars".

Instead, of listening to a young verse from the bro, Tumi suggested the guy get a job.