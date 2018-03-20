TshisaLIVE

Twitter drags Tumi Molekane for 'get a job' comments

20 March 2018 - 11:21 By Kyle Zeeman
Tumi was the talk of Twitter over his advice to a fan.
Tumi was the talk of Twitter over his advice to a fan.
Image: Via Tumi's Instagram

While some of us want to just erase Tuesday so we can celebrate the public holiday already, it seems others would prefer it if Tumi Molekane would just disappear.

The Visa hitmaker, who now calls himself Stogie-T, caught an L on Twitter this week when he told followers that he had been stopped by a guy asking if he wanted to "hear the bars".

Instead, of listening to a young verse from the bro, Tumi suggested the guy get a job.

Tumi must have thought he was taking swimming lessons because a tsunami of hate came flooding across his timeline from peeps dragging him over his comment about the guy.

Tumi shrugged of the criticism and claimed some would see his honesty as caring. He later returned to the Twitter streets to explain that if the criticism stopped the rapper from pursuing his dream, maybe rap wasn't for him.

"It's 9.18 a.m I was asked by a petrol attendant just 15 minutes ago to help his young brother out. I have never stopped anyone from telling their story, and if it takes my disinterest in your bars to stop you then this sh*t ain't for you anyway."

Emtee: It was a misunderstanding fam, I don't smoke in front of kids

"Yes, I was smoking but I don't smoke in front of kids," said Emtee.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Can the homophobic grinches stay away... We celebrating #Somhale here!

And, oksalayo… Love always wins. Black queer love in this case and we are so here for it!
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

10 things that will defos be on Somizi & Mohale’s wedding gift registry

Forget dish clothes...this is what we think is going to be on the gifts pile/
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Somizi asked & Mohale said yes! #Somhale are engaged TshisaLIVE
  2. Sjoe! Zodwa Wabantu shows off serious a** in a thong dress TshisaLIVE
  3. Toes, sex and side-chicks: The confession that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: Here's how Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu brought sexy back TshisaLIVE
  5. OPW wedding hack: Twerking gogos & tents for uninvited guests TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I’m definitely laying charges’: Journalist’s account after ‘assault’ by EFF’s ...
EFF’s Floyd Shivambu intimidates journalist outside parliament
X