TshisaLIVE

WATCH | LOL! Mbaweezy threw shade during this entire interview

Former Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula fired shots at the ministers of Water and Sanitation, Forestry and many others...

20 March 2018 - 10:57 By Chrizelda Kekana
Fikile Mbalula has never been about holding back his thoughts.
Fikile Mbalula has never been about holding back his thoughts.
Image: LEBOHANG MASHILOANE

They don't call him the Minister of Twitter for nothing! Fikile Mbalula has earned himself the title as minister of the Twittersphere because his level of throwing shade and clapbacks is unmatched.

The 46-year-old spoke to Trending SA's panel of presenters about some of the portfolio's he's held and what he thinks it takes to head them  correctly.

First of all, Mbalula says if you are a Minister of Sports and Recreations, you can't be having an "old age crisis" catching up with you.

"When I was in sports, it was sports and recreation, and so, it was not an old age home. You can't come into sport and sleep, it won't work. You must resonate with the mass of sport. Because sports is about feeding the nation's happiness."

cc: Current Minister of Sport and Recreation Tokozile Xasa.

Secondly, according Mbalula, there are levels to this popularity thing in the different ministries.

"If you are the minister of water and sanitation, except if there is drought, then you won't be popular. Unlike a minister of police."

cc: Current Minister of Water and Sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane.

And finally, he said some ministers depend on a crisis for popularity, like agriculture, forestry and fisheries and environmental affairs.

"Forestry we only think about you when we talking about fish quotas. We start to think, 'Oh, who's the minister of that thing?' Then energy, 'Oh there's nuclear, hai we don't want nuclear.' Then you start asking 'who is the minister of energy?'"

Fikile said other portfolios like police had a lot more direct access to people and by default would see the portfolio holders attract more attention.

He used Bheki Cele as an example.

"Unlike a minister of police, I mean, who doesn't know Bheki Cele?' he asked.

Watch the rest of the interview below:

Emtee: It was a misunderstanding fam, I don't smoke in front of kids

"Yes, I was smoking but I don't smoke in front of kids," said Emtee.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

No boys allowed! Why Thandiswa Mazwai only wants woman at her bash

You don't want to be going to Newtown Music Factory if you are a guy.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Skolopad's 'gospel artist' dream just won't take off!

But Skolopad, you made your bed... now you must lay in it!
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Unathi Msengana tackles trolls & life with an 'unbreakable spirit'

At this point, no matter what life or trolls throw at Unathi, she’s confident that she’ll still be standing after it’s done.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Lucia reveals the story behind her anti-vat&sit song

Ex-Idols SA contestant Lucia went home a changed woman after her Idols journey and one of the questions she was ready to ask was ‘why am I in this ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Somizi asked & Mohale said yes! #Somhale are engaged TshisaLIVE
  2. Sjoe! Zodwa Wabantu shows off serious a** in a thong dress TshisaLIVE
  3. Toes, sex and side-chicks: The confession that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: Here's how Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu brought sexy back TshisaLIVE
  5. OPW wedding hack: Twerking gogos & tents for uninvited guests TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I’m definitely laying charges’: Journalist’s account after ‘assault’ by EFF’s ...
EFF’s Floyd Shivambu intimidates journalist outside parliament
X