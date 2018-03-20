WATCH | LOL! Mbaweezy threw shade during this entire interview
Former Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula fired shots at the ministers of Water and Sanitation, Forestry and many others...
They don't call him the Minister of Twitter for nothing! Fikile Mbalula has earned himself the title as minister of the Twittersphere because his level of throwing shade and clapbacks is unmatched.
The 46-year-old spoke to Trending SA's panel of presenters about some of the portfolio's he's held and what he thinks it takes to head them correctly.
First of all, Mbalula says if you are a Minister of Sports and Recreations, you can't be having an "old age crisis" catching up with you.
"When I was in sports, it was sports and recreation, and so, it was not an old age home. You can't come into sport and sleep, it won't work. You must resonate with the mass of sport. Because sports is about feeding the nation's happiness."
cc: Current Minister of Sport and Recreation Tokozile Xasa.
Secondly, according Mbalula, there are levels to this popularity thing in the different ministries.
"If you are the minister of water and sanitation, except if there is drought, then you won't be popular. Unlike a minister of police."
cc: Current Minister of Water and Sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane.
And finally, he said some ministers depend on a crisis for popularity, like agriculture, forestry and fisheries and environmental affairs.
"Forestry we only think about you when we talking about fish quotas. We start to think, 'Oh, who's the minister of that thing?' Then energy, 'Oh there's nuclear, hai we don't want nuclear.' Then you start asking 'who is the minister of energy?'"
Fikile said other portfolios like police had a lot more direct access to people and by default would see the portfolio holders attract more attention.
He used Bheki Cele as an example.
"Unlike a minister of police, I mean, who doesn't know Bheki Cele?' he asked.
Watch the rest of the interview below: