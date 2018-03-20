WATCH | LOL! Mbaweezy threw shade during this entire interview

They don't call him the Minister of Twitter for nothing! Fikile Mbalula has earned himself the title as minister of the Twittersphere because his level of throwing shade and clapbacks is unmatched.

The 46-year-old spoke to Trending SA's panel of presenters about some of the portfolio's he's held and what he thinks it takes to head them correctly.

First of all, Mbalula says if you are a Minister of Sports and Recreations, you can't be having an "old age crisis" catching up with you.

"When I was in sports, it was sports and recreation, and so, it was not an old age home. You can't come into sport and sleep, it won't work. You must resonate with the mass of sport. Because sports is about feeding the nation's happiness."

cc: Current Minister of Sport and Recreation Tokozile Xasa.