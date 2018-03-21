TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Ayanda Thabethe’s glam birthday lunch

21 March 2018 - 07:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Ayanda Thabethe ushered in another year in style.
Ayanda Thabethe ushered in another year in style.
Image: Via Instagram

Ayanda Thabethe's loved ones threw her the most special birthday lunch. 

The TV personality celebrated her special day recently and was showered with love, pressies and loads of cake. 

"God has done great things. Yesterday my birthday greeted me with rain and ended with sunshine much like my story. I count it all joy," Ayanda said. 

Ayanda also thanked everyone for the effort and love that went into making her day so special!

What a joy it is to be loved and celebrated !

