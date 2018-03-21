TshisaLIVE

Take a peek at Emtee's 'trap house mansion'

Emtee just got the keys to a new crib, wanna see?

21 March 2018 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Emtee now has his very own 'trap house mansion'.
Emtee now has his very own 'trap house mansion'.
Image: Via Emtee's Instagram

Warm up some coals for the shisa nyama. Auntie, make some salad. Emtee has a new crib and we're all getting ready for the house warming.

The Roll Up rapper has been moving levels and moving into another part of the 'burbs -but couldn't shift bases in silence. 

He took to social media to show his army of fans his "trap house mansion" and share his blessings with us.

The double story "mansion" comes with a pool and bedrooms for the whole fam to come visit. 

Check out some snaps of the place and its larney decor, and next time you're in the hood, roll up!

See that balcony? We bet that comes off Emtee's throne room. 

Blessed 💯

A post shared by eMTee De Hustla (@emteethehustla) on

Pull up, it's a pool party at Emtee's place!

Man got a pool but can’t even swim. Trap House Mansion

A post shared by eMTee De Hustla (@emteethehustla) on

Emtee's son Avery seems to be a fan of the tiles and white block wall design...that or it just lets him drive smoothly

U knowin whass goin on.

A post shared by eMTee De Hustla (@emteethehustla) on

No boys allowed! Why Thandiswa Mazwai only wants women at her bash

You don't want to be going to Newtown Music Factory if you are a guy.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Emtee: It was a misunderstanding fam, I don't smoke in front of kids

"Yes, I was smoking but I don't smoke in front of kids," said Emtee.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Sies! Here's hoping Somizi and bae ignore those vicious comments

Somizi is used to it and we hope he helps Mohale with the onslaught of hate.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Somizi asked & Mohale said yes! #Somhale are engaged TshisaLIVE
  2. OPW wedding hack: Twerking gogos & tents for uninvited guests TshisaLIVE
  3. So, is Cassper the Mzansi Jay-Z or nah? TshisaLIVE
  4. Toes, sex and side-chicks: The confession that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | 3 quotes that make DMF's Khethani the king of spicy clapbacks TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: What are Zuma’s options now?
'I’m definitely laying charges’: Journalist’s account after ‘assault’ by EFF’s ...
X