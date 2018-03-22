'I don’t owe you a cent, shem'- But are fans becoming too entitled?

If you are broke and looking for coins, maybe the best idea is not to harass your favourite actor or musician for money.

While celebs have sometimes dug into their pockets to help needy fans out with everything from bursaries to pencils, sometimes it gets too much and they just explode like volcanoes.

It happened again this week when a follower sneaked onto Cassper's Twitter page to declare that he was not going to "waste" his airtime voting for celebs when they all ignored his plea for varsity registration money.

Cassper was on some "don't come here with your nonsense" vibes and let the fan know how he felt.