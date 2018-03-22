The Big Q
'I don’t owe you a cent, shem'- But are fans becoming too entitled?
Does your fav celeb really have to pay your school fees?
If you are broke and looking for coins, maybe the best idea is not to harass your favourite actor or musician for money.
While celebs have sometimes dug into their pockets to help needy fans out with everything from bursaries to pencils, sometimes it gets too much and they just explode like volcanoes.
It happened again this week when a follower sneaked onto Cassper's Twitter page to declare that he was not going to "waste" his airtime voting for celebs when they all ignored his plea for varsity registration money.
Cassper was on some "don't come here with your nonsense" vibes and let the fan know how he felt.
I give back Papito. You tagged the wrong one. I don’t even have to mention the things I do cause it’s well documented & it comes from the bottom of my heart. Sometimes I give even when I don’t have enough for myself. Here’s the thing though, I do not owe you a cent shem, Not you. https://t.co/IktpPhKWO6— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) March 20, 2018
Suddenly, the whole internet was like ...
Fans were quickly split over Cassper's clapback, telling him that returning the tweet with rudeness made him look bad.
bathong cassper even thou you do not owe him anything.there is no need for AT ALL!!!— tshepiso (@raregold_007) March 20, 2018
To be honest, you should've ended your paragraph on 'I don't have enough for myself'. The last part was just unnecessary.— Kagiso Matlala (@KagisoMatlala17) March 20, 2018
So immature of you @CassperNyovest to respond in this manner, especially the last part. Sometimes just ignore such— Dung Beetle (@Shakazed01) March 20, 2018
While the other team dragged the dude for feeling "entitled".
Actually Cass speaks the truth....he doesn't owe anyone anything....u are outchea speaking like ur entitled to having ur fees paid by celebrities....they have a 9-5 too and earn their salaries too....so even if Cass doesn't give back, it's still fine....— uncle bud (@Gumbi_Boi) March 20, 2018
This guy be talking lk a baby mama demanding papgeld maar ufuna uncedo, learn to humble yourself my guy xa ufuna uncedo you can even ask the nyaope boys for pointers zizothoba.— Naughty Jabavu (@JabavuNaughty) March 21, 2018
He has the nerve to feel like the world owes him.. Get up and phanda for yourself, how the hell does he think the celebrities made it to the top.— Page (@Page_kamaziya) March 21, 2018
While others just grabbed the popcorn and enjoyed the show.
😨😨😨😅😂😅😂😅😂😅😅😅😂😅😂 first time seeing cass catching feelings pic.twitter.com/Az3GUIBx9B— Sebetle Frans Mpho (@ProfMpho25) March 20, 2018