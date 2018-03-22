TshisaLIVE

'I don’t owe you a cent, shem'- But are fans becoming too entitled?

Does your fav celeb really have to pay your school fees?

22 March 2018 - 11:35 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper said he doesn't owe his followers a thing.
Image: Via Cassper Nyovest's Instagram

If you are broke and looking for coins, maybe the best idea is not to harass your favourite actor or musician for money.

While celebs have sometimes dug into their pockets to help needy fans out with everything from bursaries to pencils, sometimes it gets too much and they just explode like volcanoes.

It happened again this week when a follower sneaked onto Cassper's Twitter page to declare that he was not going to "waste" his airtime voting for celebs when they all ignored his plea for varsity registration money.

Cassper was on some "don't come here with your nonsense" vibes and let the fan know how he felt.

Suddenly, the whole internet was like ...

Fans were quickly split over Cassper's clapback, telling him that returning the tweet with rudeness made him look bad.

While the other team dragged the dude for feeling "entitled".

While others just grabbed the popcorn and enjoyed the show. 

