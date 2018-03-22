TshisaLIVE

'If she's king what is Reason?' – Lootlove defends her crown

Here's why everyone was talking about Loot and Reason this Human Rights Day

22 March 2018 - 10:41 By Kyle Zeeman
Lootlove told a troll to go check himself.
Lootlove told a troll to go check himself.
Image: Via LootLove's Instagram

She is one of the hottest celebs in Mzansi but, damn, don't be coming for Lootlove in a hurry. 

Loot was the talk of social media this week when her boo congratulated her for her fancy Revlon deal by hailing her as his "king". Although Loot has been claiming the crown for a while now, a pesky fan stirred the pot by asking Reason if that made him a queen. 

We were just like...

In her best Twitter version of taking a deep breath and counting to 10, Loot put the hommie straight and told him not to come for her and Reason.

"I call myself KING Loot. My man is about that and loves me enough to vibe with it & support it. Don’t ever disrespect him or me again because your mind isn't opened enough to get it. It’s not about switching roles, don’t be slow. Women are Kings too, read a history book."

Although fans cheekily asked what books she would suggest, the dude later apologized for his comment.

Reason later slid onto the socials to encourage his boo to stay kinging.

That time they telling the haters...

