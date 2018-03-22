'If she's king what is Reason?' – Lootlove defends her crown

In her best Twitter version of taking a deep breath and counting to 10, Loot put the hommie straight and told him not to come for her and Reason.

"I call myself KING Loot. My man is about that and loves me enough to vibe with it & support it. Don’t ever disrespect him or me again because your mind isn't opened enough to get it. It’s not about switching roles, don’t be slow. Women are Kings too, read a history book."

Although fans cheekily asked what books she would suggest, the dude later apologized for his comment.

Reason later slid onto the socials to encourage his boo to stay kinging.