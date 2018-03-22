TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Uyangthanda Na's Sli says until she's married, she's single

Uyangthanda Na? keeps giving Mzansi new mantras to live by.

22 March 2018 - 09:34 By Chrizelda Kekana
Uyangthanda Na? had Sli on their show and she was pure leadership.
Uyangthanda Na? had Sli on their show and she was pure leadership.
Image: Via Twitter/Mzansi Magic

Life according to Uyangthanda Na's Sli goes something like this:  'If he don't like it enough to put a ring on it, then you can - at anytime - change your mind and move on to the next one'.

When you get to a level in life where you know what you want and you go for it without the 'Abantu ba zo thini?' sickness, then you have reached the level that Sli introduced Twitter to last night.

The Uyangthanda Na? participant was asked to by her crush, Sandile, to appear on the show, so he could find out if she was into him. Sli explained that she was currently in a relationship, however, since she wasn't married she could still explore other options.

Although, she asked for some time to think about Sandile's public proposal to date, she made it clear that she wasn't bound by any contract to be loyal to her current boyfriend.

Dating for a "long time" with her current boyfriend, didn't mean she couldn't change her mind because wasn't married.

She had Twitter at 'hello', the minute they knew what mantra she lived by, they knew she was leadership. The memes came streaming in:

Basically, this person (below) is Sli and Sli is this person.

Like... same WhatsApp group. 

He can wrestle but does WWE's Apollo know what 'babalas' is?

If Apollo comes here, he needs to learn the lingo.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Malinga's launching his 'kick it safe' condoms

DR Malinga's getting into the family planning sector.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Being a proud gay person still seen as middle-class privilege - Inxeba director

"This is just not something that exists – this idea that you can be out and proud and fight for your rights at all costs."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

He's going to be a dad again! Another baby on the way for Dr.Malinga

Dr.Malinga is ready to be a dad to the power of three.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Emtee: It was a misunderstanding fam, I don't smoke in front of kids

"Yes, I was smoking but I don't smoke in front of kids," said Emtee.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 10 things that will defos be on Somizi & Mohale’s wedding gift registry TshisaLIVE
  2. OPW wedding hack: Twerking gogos & tents for uninvited guests TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi asked & Mohale said yes! #Somhale are engaged TshisaLIVE
  4. Toes, sex and side-chicks: The confession that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa: How do I stay strong when people say nasty things about me? TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

From chicken feathers to shampoo
Explainer: What are Zuma’s options now?
X