IN MEMES: Uyangthanda Na's Sli says until she's married, she's single
Uyangthanda Na? keeps giving Mzansi new mantras to live by.
Life according to Uyangthanda Na's Sli goes something like this: 'If he don't like it enough to put a ring on it, then you can - at anytime - change your mind and move on to the next one'.
When you get to a level in life where you know what you want and you go for it without the 'Abantu ba zo thini?' sickness, then you have reached the level that Sli introduced Twitter to last night.
The Uyangthanda Na? participant was asked to by her crush, Sandile, to appear on the show, so he could find out if she was into him. Sli explained that she was currently in a relationship, however, since she wasn't married she could still explore other options.
Although, she asked for some time to think about Sandile's public proposal to date, she made it clear that she wasn't bound by any contract to be loyal to her current boyfriend.
Dating for a "long time" with her current boyfriend, didn't mean she couldn't change her mind because wasn't married.
She had Twitter at 'hello', the minute they knew what mantra she lived by, they knew she was leadership. The memes came streaming in:
Sli says she won't discuss her relationship because that's not why she's here. Futhi he hasn't wife's her. All above board. She's still game.— IssA sanda (@pseudonym_0) March 21, 2018
KZN bahlali. #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/vZ5A2eL5yD
So Sli is willing to leave her long time boyfriend, just because they not married??? #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/Cuf8Y13b9B— Malume Tshepo Wa Mosotho (@sharepart) March 21, 2018
#Uyangthandana Please note if I am just a girlfriend I have a right to change my mind cos I'm not the wife yet, so if they call me on Uyangithanda nah? I have a right to know my crush, after all I am just a girlfriend moss😩😊💅💅💅 and if I like my crush it's not my fault😊 pic.twitter.com/fYiZyl28xK— Fundii Ntshangase (@MissFunderella) March 21, 2018
#Uyangthandana Sli looks experienced pic.twitter.com/VR3Fzx9ppg— Clubber Lang (@KulKid_N) March 21, 2018
Tonight's situation on #UyangthandaNa, Sli done play it smooth pic.twitter.com/5AsZaWP4e8— ♡♤The Writer♡♧ (@Tshepi_Mshengu) March 21, 2018
Sli is one of those experienced chicks.. #uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/GLXWnMNRFq— Digital Pablo Picasso (@Surebar_47) March 21, 2018
She's a leader. "we're not married, I'm just his girlfriend"— L U T H A N D O (@liraydu) March 21, 2018
There's no contract 😂😂😂 #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/SUFcRqnixN
But I thought Sli already has a boyfriend bethuna... clearly her current relationship has cracks 🤔#UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/Qqwonlp294— SunshineM (@SunshineM23) March 21, 2018
You not ready but you in a relationship with someone else ao Sli #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/jhuGrLaVmJ— Aggrey L 👑 (@Aggrey92) March 21, 2018
Sli be like 'I am going to continue gaining weight'... Truth #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/qPPHo9YHsw— Boipelo Moremi (@PelozaM) March 21, 2018
This guy uthetha too much hayi ✋ too much explanation and mhlampes 🙆 and sli avele athi "i am nots ready" #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/amLAFDYCe9— MrsOfficer❤ (@Ntamo073533) March 21, 2018
So Sli still "wants" that means the guy shes currently with is not what she wants...women neh 😂😂🙌 #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/kVPbhsQOVw— nKINGa👑 (@SirBenedictNene) March 21, 2018
#Uyangthandana Sli she is old fashioned. He will get his answer after 10 days pic.twitter.com/oNyqQrU3Ap— Khumbu M (@Tygerdkay) March 21, 2018
Tonight's episode, the realiest in a long time. Thank you Sli.... #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/qXf4wp3QNg— Lebogang Ramaboea (@Leborams) March 21, 2018
Basically, this person (below) is Sli and Sli is this person.
Like... same WhatsApp group.
Sli right now #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/7pmKRsVRiH— Gugulethu Mtshali (@thophi88) March 21, 2018