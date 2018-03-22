IN MEMES: Uyangthanda Na's Sli says until she's married, she's single

Life according to Uyangthanda Na's Sli goes something like this: 'If he don't like it enough to put a ring on it, then you can - at anytime - change your mind and move on to the next one'.

When you get to a level in life where you know what you want and you go for it without the 'Abantu ba zo thini?' sickness, then you have reached the level that Sli introduced Twitter to last night.

The Uyangthanda Na? participant was asked to by her crush, Sandile, to appear on the show, so he could find out if she was into him. Sli explained that she was currently in a relationship, however, since she wasn't married she could still explore other options.

Although, she asked for some time to think about Sandile's public proposal to date, she made it clear that she wasn't bound by any contract to be loyal to her current boyfriend.

Dating for a "long time" with her current boyfriend, didn't mean she couldn't change her mind because wasn't married.

She had Twitter at 'hello', the minute they knew what mantra she lived by, they knew she was leadership. The memes came streaming in: