It wasn't beef! Nadia Nakai explains her previous no female collabo stance

22 March 2018 - 06:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rapper Nadia Nakai explained why she never went for the all-girl collabos.
Image: Via Instagram/Nadia Nakai

So Nadia Nakai wasn't always for the all girl squad-type of collabos and she's come out to explain the logic behind her decision.

Speaking to SlikouronLife the rapper said she was perceived to be "anti-women empowerment" for her initial decision to snub all female collabo offers.

However, Nadia said she's very unapologetic about it because she decided female collaborations would dim her light.

"There's a reason why I didn't do it at the time. I didn't jump onto those songs and for me, it was okay that I wasn't on the Baddest remix. I would have never shined as Nadia Nakai. Instead I would have shined as just another female rapper. And, that's what I didn't want. I want that when I'm involved in something, Nadia Nakai has an impact."

Nadia said as a female rapper, she's had to be very strategic about where she positions herself and who she's associated with. The rapper also addressed rumours that she was beefing with other female MCs.

"You guys are used to girls fighting. So when girls are together, you go 'It's dope that you guys are playing nice.' But for me, I wanted it to be more about Nomuzi (Mabena) and Nadia are together. It had to be because we are impactful on our own."

The Naaa Meaan hitmaker explained that she just wasn't willing to let people piggyback on her hard work.

However, she said a lot of things have since changed, hence she's more open to the idea of all female collabos now.

"That's the reason why I didn't want to work with female rappers before because I felt like nobody had created anything for themselves to make the collaboration impactful. Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj came together because they did so much on their own."

Watch the rest of the interview below:

