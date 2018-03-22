SNAPS | Thuli Phongolo's last day on the Generations' set was super emotional
After four years on Generations: The Legacy, actress Thuli Phongolo took a bow and her last day on set provided bittersweet memories that were captured in snaps.
The actress' departure from the popular SABC1 soapie was announced in February. Since then she has opened up about her gratitude to the soapie that launched her career and her plans going forward.
However, Thuli found herself getting emotional when she finally called it a wrap and she wiped away a few tears as she bid farewell to Namhla.
This moment with Gogo got me after shooting my last scene... it's been nothing but magical working with such genuine and loving people! Namhla surprised me! I didn't think she'd turn out the way she did. Every year she provided me with more depth and growth that taught me a lesson! After 4 years of being on @generations_the_legacy ...today I'm taking a bow! Thank you for allowing me to live my dream! Its been challenging and incredibly amazing at the same time. Thank you so much to everyone for the love and support! If we talk about 'A Time To Be Alive' this was it! Bekumnandi! ❤️🙌
Thuli thanked her fans for their support over the years as well as her colleagues for helping her grow as an actress and a person.
Thuli's on-screen family also posed for pictures and wished her well in her future endeavours.
Manaka Ranaka, whose character is Namhla's thuggish mother, wrote her a sweet note.
"I enjoyed every single moment with you in it. I wish you all the best my darling. Now go kick some ass... I know you gonna do good."
Swipe left on the post below for more snaps.