WATCH: Somizi put a ring on it & he can't stop gloating

Somizi Mhlongo is clearly still on cloud nine after proposing to his bae, Mohale Motaung in Paris recently.

Somizi confirmed the news on Metro FM this week and said he popped the question on a 'love lock' bridge with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

And now that he's getting ready for the big day, which he insists will be soon because he doesn't believe in long engagements, he's making sure all the single folks feel the pain.

Somizi posted a video of himself singing and even pulled out his tongue here and there.