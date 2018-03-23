And that makes 20! Inxeba stays winning with SAFTA prize

The film is tipped to dominate at the awards and is nominated in 8 categories, including Best Film and Best Actor in a film.

The film's director John Trengove was over the moon with the nominations, especially after protests rocked its opening weekend and a Film and Publications Appeals Tribunal ruling prevented it from being screened in cinemas - a ruling that was later overturned.

“We are overwhelmed and incredibly honoured by the positive response from the judges,” he said.

Other big winners were SABC 1 drama series Tjovitjo, which walked away with four awards, and Kalushi took home three awards.