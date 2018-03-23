And that makes 20! Inxeba stays winning with SAFTA prize
Sorry haters, but controversial film Inxeba (The Wound) just can't stop raking in the prizes. The film's creators will need to build a bigger trophy shelf after it won its 20th award on Thursday night at the SAFTAs being held at Sun City.
The movie, which tells the love story of a gay factory worker who supervises a Xhosa initiation ceremony, won an award for best editing at the technical awards, with the big events ceremony set to be held over the weekend.
Matthew Swanepoel takes home the SAFTA for Best Editing!!! #Inxeba #SAFTAS pic.twitter.com/HoTsKWbaMh— Inxeba (The Wound) (@TheWound_SAfilm) March 22, 2018
The film is tipped to dominate at the awards and is nominated in 8 categories, including Best Film and Best Actor in a film.
The film's director John Trengove was over the moon with the nominations, especially after protests rocked its opening weekend and a Film and Publications Appeals Tribunal ruling prevented it from being screened in cinemas - a ruling that was later overturned.
“We are overwhelmed and incredibly honoured by the positive response from the judges,” he said.
Other big winners were SABC 1 drama series Tjovitjo, which walked away with four awards, and Kalushi took home three awards.
Political satire puppet show Puppet Nation ZA may not be the most popular series with those in Parly but it still walked away with four awards.
There was even an award for the creators of Suzelle DIY, for best editing in a TV comedy.
The main ceremony will be held on Saturday, March 24 and broadcast on SABC2 at 8pm.