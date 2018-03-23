Hallelujah! J'Something & Mo T go gospel for praise nights

J' told TshisaLIVE that the idea for the event came after he started having his friends over to chat and catch up, and as their meetings grew bigger and bigger, they decided to have a praise and workshop service at their church.

"It has grown into this thing where hundreds of people come and worship God. I just lead it from a music point and we just have fun. It is church, but there's not preaching. It doesn't matter what you believe in, it's just an evening to worship together and encourage each other. It is such an important part of my life because it is good for me."

Mo said the events would not pull the guys away from Mi Casa and there are no plans to release a gospel album in the future.

"It's not even a full on Mi Casa thing. It is something J started and it is his baby. I am supporting him as a friend and I am also part of it. We just got together as friends and we enjoy spending time together doing something as great as this."