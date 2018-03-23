Hotstix doesn't think social media is all that

Legendary musician Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse has been in the industry for over three decades and he's still one of the coolest musicians in Mzansi - with or without Twitter.

Hotstix told TshisaLIVE said at the root of the youth's problems is a focus on social media.

He said if there’s one thing his generation valued, it was confronting each other and issues head on.

"We've always preferred to engage personally and face to face with each other when addressing issues and matters. It reminds you that there's a human at the end of the conversation. That human touch is more impactful, it has always been."

Hotstix, who has taken a lot of young artists under his wings to mentor, said in addition to passing on his music knowledge, he always emphasized the importance of not letting social media control you.

The Burn Out hitmaker has what he calls an “efficient” presence on social media. He has a team in place to deal with all his accounts.

"Unfortunately, social media is creating a situation where soon people would rather talk to robots than each other. And that is a big problem. Not only for artist trying to make music that speaks to people, but for ordinary folk."

Here are three very important he wishes that young people could put higher on their value system:

Less FaceTime, more face-to-face time.