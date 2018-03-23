Tito Mboweni eating chillies is our new favourite memes

Get ready to screenshot! Former governor of the SA Reserve Bank, Tito Mboweni, has been living it up in East Africa and the snaps from his trip are hilarious!

While Cassper is filling up things singing his name, the real Tito is doing sha sha all over East Africa as he still struggles to cope with the local cuisine.

Tito first saw his life when he tasted the chillies in Rwanda and shared a snap of himself in pain to warn fans of the dangers. Eish! There was real tears even.