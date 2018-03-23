Tito Mboweni eating chillies is our new favourite memes
New memes alert!
Get ready to screenshot! Former governor of the SA Reserve Bank, Tito Mboweni, has been living it up in East Africa and the snaps from his trip are hilarious!
While Cassper is filling up things singing his name, the real Tito is doing sha sha all over East Africa as he still struggles to cope with the local cuisine.
Tito first saw his life when he tasted the chillies in Rwanda and shared a snap of himself in pain to warn fans of the dangers. Eish! There was real tears even.
But man don't learn, and he repeated the trick recently and this time his cap was off and you could see the sweat running from his head like a waterfall. Again, with the look of torture. Sikunyusele iAircon lapho?
The internet was in hysterics and soon filled feeds with hilarious memes and gifs in response to the snaps. They even cropped the snaps to make memes of their own.
tito mboweni sweating and crying his way through east african cuisine is my favourite meme of all time 😆 pic.twitter.com/hF1BHiwvrg— mbappé ka sithayi (@comradesipho) March 22, 2018
Next time, you must ask Cde Nathi Nhleko to give you his supplier for handkerchiefs my leader... pic.twitter.com/8g3pAqSUHs— Lwazi M. Somya (@Lwazi_Somya) March 21, 2018
Ba Tito, are you going to be okay? pic.twitter.com/5h7t4Jmciz— Matteo Nietzsche-Cronin (@Rupert__5) March 21, 2018