TshisaLIVE

Tito Mboweni eating chillies is our new favourite memes

New memes alert!

23 March 2018 - 09:45 By Kyle Zeeman
Tito was sweating after eating chilli.
Tito was sweating after eating chilli.
Image: Via Tito's Twitter

Get ready to screenshot! Former governor of the SA Reserve Bank, Tito Mboweni, has been living it up in East Africa and the snaps from his trip are hilarious!

While Cassper is filling up things singing his name, the real Tito is doing sha sha all over East Africa as he still struggles to cope with the local cuisine.

Tito first saw his life when he tasted the chillies in Rwanda and shared a snap of himself in pain to warn fans of the dangers. Eish! There was real tears even.

But man don't learn, and he repeated the trick recently and this time his cap was off and you could see the sweat running from his head like a waterfall. Again, with the look of tortureSikunyusele iAircon lapho?

The internet was in hysterics and soon filled feeds with hilarious memes and gifs in response to the snaps. They even cropped the snaps to make memes of their own.

Guys, stop calling Zodwa Wabantu ugly, it's not cool...

But please don't get it twisted, Zodwa doesn't really care what you say about her face... she's worried about the young ones.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

SNAPS| Nhlanhla Nciza's 4oth birthday bash was like a movie

From politics to see-through numbers, here party was EVERYTHING. And here's how yours can be too
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

WATCH | A UKZN mascot totes chose the wrong guy for a dance-off

Moral of the story: don't judge a book by its cover, neh?
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Take a peek at Emtee's 'trap house mansion' TshisaLIVE
  2. 10 things that will defos be on Somizi & Mohale’s wedding gift registry TshisaLIVE
  3. Toes, sex and side-chicks: The confession that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Inside Bernard Parker's all-white birthday bash TshisaLIVE
  5. Halala! Caster Semenya graduates TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Heavy flooding hits Centurion
From chicken feathers to shampoo
X