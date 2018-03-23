#UthandoNesthembu | Woah! Did MaKhumalo just call MaYeni lazy?
Yerrr! There was so much drama on Uthando Nes'thembu that Twitter couldn’t even pin down who to blame for the commotion they saw unfold.
The reality show is meant to show the world how a family in a polygamous setting navigates every day problems. But on Thursday night it was a flaming three-against-one fight.
It seemed the wives were fed up with third wife and reigning fave on Twitter, MaKhumalo, for “working too hard” in the family.
Awks.
While Twitter has been saying that MaKhumalo tries “too hard” to get brownie points from the hubby, Musa Mseleku, the wives also decided to take a stand against her good-wife tendencies. MaCele, MaYeni and MaNgwabe explained that MaKhumalo’s overachiever vibes made them appear lazy.
However, much to the viewers’ surprise, MaKhumalo spoke up for herself, calling MaYeni lazy in the process.
There goes her good girl image.
Twitter was on fire with all the blows that were flying from one wife to the other, with Musa in the middle.
Ganging up on Thobile just cz she’s not lazy? Le bora byang?ba palletse keng ko tseya di thipa bailo kgabella di carrot le ditanati geh😂😂😂 iyoh #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/siacqXyRhD— LESEGO💋 (@LM_KUTUMELA) March 22, 2018
Tell all those lazy 3 other wives to leave uMaKhumalo alone, babeke nobubi la😂😂😂 #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/bwJfrRZeFJ— KING OF SLAYVELS👑 (@KhayaBusakwe) March 22, 2018
#uthandonesthembu these ladies are ganging up on Makhumalo because.....they are lazy bafuna ukungcengwa...to hell with them pic.twitter.com/lNSLnL2T2P— TMB #StarSign👑Ⓜ (@sbosherizer) March 22, 2018
Other tweeps felt like the ganging up against MaKhumalo was long overdue.
Makhumalo deserved that gang up against her. She wants to please Musa at the expense of other wives. Ufuna ubayi-favourite wife #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/obCgvPs6vJ— IG: Buhle Nkonki (@BuhleNkonki) March 17, 2018
I do not trust that MaKhumalo woman shame and ndiya ndiba worse...#UthandoNesithembu pic.twitter.com/Zq4lq0nh3v— Yondela Bavuma (@Yoshie8891) March 15, 2018
Mayeni is exposing Thobile. Thobile even threw the low key shade that Mayeni is lazy and she is the worker. Kanti what happened to the sweet peaceful wife. #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/VrExhs3aZq— Sybaritic Black Unicorn. (@2LeeeSan) March 22, 2018
Makhumalo is basically saying Mayeni is lazy #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/Pbdt7zJYXO— IG: Buhle Nkonki (@BuhleNkonki) March 17, 2018
Meanwhile, they couldn't actually bring themselves to disagree with the statement that MaKhumalo made about MaYeni...
She is the queen of Candy Crush after all...
But Ma Candy Crush is lazy atleast she's admitted that. But she's not lazy for uCandy Crush. #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/rSYiOF1RTC— iZizi_RSA🇿🇦 (@NjUhuruMapapu) January 11, 2018
She does look Lazy.. #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/Ttuc4Qs7jv— Keorapetse Mabutla (@Keo_Mab) January 11, 2018
#UthandoNesthembu 🤣...uMaYeni is always lazy to do anything nje.She just need her games on the phone. pic.twitter.com/MyTxeZf3LR— Cut-off low (@NjaYaTeng) January 11, 2018
#UthandoNesthembu ...she is even lazy even to write😂😂😂😂Mayeni is a Legend 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/awtGGkawFI— Fluffy (@poshtasty) January 11, 2018