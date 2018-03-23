TshisaLIVE

#UthandoNesthembu | Woah! Did MaKhumalo just call MaYeni lazy?

23 March 2018 - 08:25 By Chrizelda Kekana
Polygamist Musa Mseleku and his third wife MaKhumalo.
Image: Via Instagram/Thobile Khumalo

Yerrr! There was so much drama on Uthando Nes'thembu that Twitter couldn’t even pin down who to blame for the commotion they saw unfold.

The reality show is meant to show the world how a family in a polygamous setting navigates every day problems. But on Thursday night it was a flaming three-against-one fight.

It seemed the wives were fed up with third wife and reigning fave on Twitter, MaKhumalo, for “working too hard” in the family.

Awks.

While Twitter has been saying that MaKhumalo tries “too hard” to get brownie points from the hubby, Musa Mseleku, the wives also decided to take a stand against her good-wife tendencies. MaCele, MaYeni and MaNgwabe explained that MaKhumalo’s overachiever vibes made them appear lazy.

However, much to the viewers’ surprise, MaKhumalo spoke up for herself, calling MaYeni lazy in the process.

There goes her good girl image.

Twitter was on fire with all the blows that were flying from one wife to the other, with Musa in the middle.

Other tweeps felt like the ganging up against MaKhumalo was long overdue.

Meanwhile, they couldn't actually bring themselves to disagree with the statement that MaKhumalo made about MaYeni...

She is the queen of Candy Crush after all... 

