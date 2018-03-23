TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Issa Friday...here's how to dance to deep house music

23 March 2018 - 10:50 By Karishma Thakurdin
A video doing the rounds will give tips on how to jive the next time you're hear a DJ Black Coffee set.
Image: INSTAGRAM.COM/REALBLACKCOFFEE

Okay, we know its cold and rainy on Jozi, but that doesn't mean we can't still get into the Friday fever. 

A video of a group of deep house music fans has been doing the rounds on Twitter. 

And, it's the perfect way to help you beat the weather blues. 

Also, be sure to take notes so the next time you're in the club, you know how to move to the beat and don't stick out like a sore thumb. 

Are you guys ready?

