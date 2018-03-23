WATCH | This child's dancing skills are off the hook!

He's only five-years-old but is already the Black Coffee of the future, and DJ Arch Jnr has the world talking again with his beats.

The young buck who won SA's Got Talent in 2015 is the world's youngest DJ and has roped in young dancer BK to help him liven up his set.

Seriously, the pair are still small enough to share a car seat but already slaying at life.

A video of the two playing around in a home studio has gone viral and even captured the attention of international media who have praised the pair.

"Oh, you know they stay having recess lit," US site The Shade Room wrote next to a video of the pair.

In the video, BK does the most as she breaks down the vosho, gwara gwara and Sbujwa moves for the camera.

Here are some of our favourite moments:

1. When DJ Arch Jnr changes up the beat with a young switch