TshisaLIVE

7de Laan Nobuhle’s headache: Why am I attracting all these young guys?

She isn't short of possible Ben 10s

24 March 2018 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Nobuhle has been getting loads of attention in the DMs.
Nobuhle has been getting loads of attention in the DMs.

Sorry gents, the application process for being Nobuhle "Mimi" Mahlasela's Ben 10 is not open, so you better off heading home.

The star, who is never shy to keep her army of fans up to date with all her crazy antics, has been getting loads of love from yung 'uns recently and so decided to record a video about it.

In two videos, Nobuhle said she noticed that "young guys in their early 20s" have been trying their luck but she's not about to give it up.

She said she doesn't know what scent she is wearing to attract the young bucks but she is taken.

"Son, mama is not available, Y'all know that mama isn't available. She's got papa back at home."

Skolopad's 'gospel artist' dream just won't take off!

But Skolopad, you made your bed... now you must lay in it!
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Zodwa: How do I stay strong when people say nasty things about me?

She's been called a donkey and a slut but she doesn't care.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Sies! Here's hoping Somizi and bae ignore those vicious comments

Somizi is used to it and we hope he helps Mohale with the onslaught of hate.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I don’t owe you a cent, shem'- But are fans becoming too entitled? TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | A UKZN mascot totes chose the wrong guy for a dance-off TshisaLIVE
  3. Toes, sex and side-chicks: The confession that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  4. Take a peek at Emtee's 'trap house mansion' TshisaLIVE
  5. Halala! Caster Semenya graduates TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Heavy flooding hits Centurion
From chicken feathers to shampoo
X