7de Laan Nobuhle’s headache: Why am I attracting all these young guys?
She isn't short of possible Ben 10s
24 March 2018 - 13:00
Sorry gents, the application process for being Nobuhle "Mimi" Mahlasela's Ben 10 is not open, so you better off heading home.
The star, who is never shy to keep her army of fans up to date with all her crazy antics, has been getting loads of love from yung 'uns recently and so decided to record a video about it.
In two videos, Nobuhle said she noticed that "young guys in their early 20s" have been trying their luck but she's not about to give it up.
She said she doesn't know what scent she is wearing to attract the young bucks but she is taken.
"Son, mama is not available, Y'all know that mama isn't available. She's got papa back at home."