If you like gqom then you are ratchet, says Babes Wodumo
Well, this odd coming from the queen of gqom!
Babes Wodumo was asked to describe qgom music and her reply might surprise some of her fans.
"To describe gqom. It's ratchet. If you like gqom you are ratchet," she said.
Babes was asked a series of questions about what kind of friend she is and what she would say to her 18-year-old self.
"Girl, you must follow what you like and want. Because when I was 18 I used to groove a lot but I made sure I listened to my parents."
Watch the video here:
